NFL to allow social justice messages in end zone, players to wear stickers of victims of police brutality: report

The NFL reportedly revealed its social justice plans for next season's Week 1 on Monday, which includes optional stickers that players can put on their helmets and messages that could be placed in each end zone.

Players who choose to wear the decal will be given a list of names or can choose a "victim of systematic racism who is not on that list," NFL executive Anna Isaacson told the teams, according to the NFL Network.

"As we continue to amplify and elevate the NFL's ongoing and long-term commitment to social justice, we will be incorporating several prominent elements on the field, on all broadcasts, and on all league and club platforms to kick off the season of the NFL and beyond. " memo, reportedly read. "In developing these concepts, we have worked directly with the players and have received input from the NFLPA."

In some of the examples, the messages "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism" would be painted on the bottom line. Names like Breonna Taylor or Ahmaud Arbery would be on the back of a player's helmet.

According to the NFL Network, the league will also continue to play the black national anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing" ahead of the Week 1 games.

The league will reportedly recognize the bravery of healthcare workers, those on the front lines of social justice reform, and the NFL players' trips to the first game of the season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell promised in June that the league would be better at recognizing social justice issues in the US in the wake of George Floyd's death.