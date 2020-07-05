NFL training camp protocols set a high standard for coronavirus return

With NFL players and coaches slated to finally meet in just over three weeks, the league sent out a memo to all teams on Friday detailing the COVID-19 protocol for training camp and preseason training.

Developed in association with the NFL Players Association, Commissioner Roger Goodell's memorandum outlines the steps teams must take regarding treatment and testing of the new coronavirus.

Teams should track contacts if anyone tests positive or has symptoms of the virus. Anyone in close proximity to an infected person will be required to be tested for eight consecutive days, regardless of the test result, while a positive person must remain off-site for at least 10 days, unless the test is negative twice within five days of a positive test. Physicians should authorize any person testing positive before returning to the site.

During training camp, players and coaches will be asked to hold meetings virtually or outdoors. All team employees will be required to wear masks inside the facility, while players and staff must perform a social distance of at least six feet from each other, even inside the locker room. Strength and conditioning training will be limited to 15 people, while teams can have up to 110 people, all required to wear masks, at a travel party for a road game.

Agreement has yet to be reached on the players' ability to opt out of the season due to health issues, which several NBA, MLB, and NHL players have already done. The NFLPA reportedly voted to completely cancel the two-game preseason, which has already been cut in half, to make up for the team training and in-person camps that were missed during the spring and summer.

Although fans and visitors will not be able to attend training camp, the league allows teams to hold up to two fan events at their respective stadiums, if local health regulations allow. In such a scenario, fans would be scattered throughout the building and would not be allowed to sit in the first eight rows. Members of the media will not be able to interview the players in person.

All team employees are subject to disciplinary action if someone refuses to follow health and safety protocols. Both the league and the NFLPA are authorized to conduct surprise inspections to enforce the new policies.