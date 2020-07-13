NFL Washington Redskins to announce team nickname change Monday

Although the team is expected to announce the name change, the new name will not be announced until a later date due to trademark issues, according to Sports Business Daily. Head coach Ron Rivera told The Washington Post in an interview that he was working with team owner Daniel Snyder on a name that would honor both the military and Native Americans.

After weeks of protests denouncing racism and as the country continues to confront oppression systems more directly in recent weeks, the Washington Redskins may be the first team to announce a name change. The Cleveland Indians of the Major League Baseball have also vowed to reexamine his name. The team manager recently said he believes it is time to change the name and "it is time to move forward."

On July 3, the Washington Redskins announced that a "thorough review" of the team's nickname would be conducted. The name has long been denounced by Native American groups as an ethnic insult.

"In light of recent events in our country and comments from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing that the team will undergo a thorough review of (his) name," the team said in a statement. "This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has had with the league in recent weeks."