NFL Washington Redskins to announce team nickname change Monday

Although the team is expected to announce the name change, the new name will not be announced until a later date due to trademark issues, according to Sports Business Daily. Head coach Ron Rivera told The Washington Post in an interview that he was working with team owner Daniel Snyder on a name that would honor both the military and Native Americans.
On July 3, the Washington Redskins announced that a "thorough review" of the team's nickname would be conducted. The name has long been denounced by Native American groups as an ethnic insult.
The decision to re-examine the name also came amid mounting pressure from several corporate sponsors, including FedEx, who have the naming rights to the team's stadium.
Other brands, including Nike and Amazon, have removed the team merchandise from their online stores.