[NFL/Week 2] NFL Streams Reddit – Free NFL Live Streaming

Are you one of many cable cutters that is looking to get in on the 2020 NFL action this year? Luckily, there are plenty of streaming service options to choose from to make sure you don’t miss out on this year’s season.

Deciding which streaming service to subscribe to can be a bit daunting given all of the options. We’ll break down all the services that offer NFL games to help make the decision a bit easier for you.

Watch NFL Stream: Watch Free NFL Game Online

The 2020 NFL season started on September 13, with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Houston Texans.

Sunday’s slate of 14 games includes the home debut of Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when they host the Carolina Panthers.

Sunday night’s matchup will bring the Patriots to the west coast to face the Seahawks.

Monday Night Football will feature the Saints traveling to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders, in the first game at the 65,000 capacity Allegiant Stadium.

NFL Reddit Streams Week 2 game Schedule

Here is the schedule for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season, as well as the channel they’re on and how to watch them online:

Jaguars vs Titans Streams Reddit 1 pm ET CBS Panthers vs Buccaneers Streams Reddit 1 pm ET FOX Broncos vs Steelers Streams Reddit 1 pm ET CBS Rams vs Eagles Streams Reddit 1 pm ET FOX 49ers vs Jets Streams Reddit 1 pm ET FOX Bills vs Dolphins Streams Reddit 1 pm ET CBS Vikings vs Colts Streams Reddit 1 pm ET FOX Lions vs Packers Streams Reddit 1 pm ET FOX Falcons vs Cowboys Streams Reddit 1 pm ET FOX Giants vs Bears Streams Reddit 1 pm ET CBS Washington vs Cardinals Streams Reddit 4:05 pm ET FOX Chiefs vs Chargers Streams Reddit 4:25 pm ET CBS Ravens vs Texans Streams Reddit 4:25 pm ET CBS Patriots vs Seahawks Streams Reddit 8:20 pm ET NBC

How to watch NFL Streams Reddit For Free Online?

The only way to get a full football experience is to have a whole litany of channels from your TV provider, and that can be costly. Sunday NFC games are largely on Fox, AFC games are on CBS and Sunday night football is on NBC. Monday night football is only on ESPN. Though Fox has most Thursday night games, there are several that are NFL Network-only (and streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch).

To stream NFL games, you’ll need a streaming service that accesses CBS, Fox, and NBC, for starters. The first two handle the Sunday 1pm, 4:05pm, and 4:25pm ET games, while NBC’s got this year’s season opener and the increasingly-popular Sunday night contest.

Monday Night Football is a longstanding American tradition. You’ll want ESPN for that—and for football coverage throughout the season.

You’ll also want NFL Network to catch the bulk of the Thursday night games. Later in the season, you’ll be able to access Thursday Night Football via Fox and Amazon Prime Video. The Week 2 through Week 4 games, however, are exclusive to NFL Network.

There are some apps that offer CBS’ slate of Sunday AFC games live, including CBS All Access for $6 per month. Depending on where you live, however, your local CBS station (and those And

Legit Ways For NFL Streams Watch Official CBS All Access

As we mentioned above, an over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another free option, no streaming required, as long as you have good reception.

Local and prime-time games will also be available to watch for free on your iOS or Android phone or tablet through the Yahoo Sports app. Some games, like next Thursday’s Bengals and Browns matchup on NFL Network, will require you to be on a cellular connection and not oån Wi-Fi due to “rights restrictions.” Keep that in mind if you’re on a limited data plan.

There are some apps that offer CBS’ slate of Sunday AFC games live, including CBS All Access for $6 per month. Depending on where you live, however, your local CBS station (and those NFL games) might not be available. CBS offers livestreaming services in many markets; you can check for yourself if your area has live CBS streaming here.

Locast, meanwhile, is 100% free. It’s currently offered in only 23 cities, however, and not all will have CBS, Fox and NBC.

And as we mentioned above, an over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another free option, no streaming required, as long as you have good reception.

Local and prime-time games will also be available to watch for free on your iOS or Android phone or tablet through the Yahoo Sports app. Some games, like next Thursday’s Bengals and Browns matchup on NFL Network, will require you to be on a cellular connection and not on Wi-Fi due to “rights restrictions.” Keep that in mind if you’re on a limited data plan.