NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon relapsed after his brother's death, just one month before the suspension: report

Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon had relapsed after his brother's death just a month before his NFL suspension, his attorney said Thursday.

Adam Kenner told the NFL Network that Gordon's relapse, which led to his fifth violation of drug policy in December and the subsequent suspension, was caused by the death of his older brother.

"Josh had a lapse due to his brother's death," said Kenner. "That slowed him down. But since then, he has realized how important it is for him to take the right steps, do the right thing, and understand how to handle these problems."

"You have installed the right equipment around you to make sure you are on the right track." He understands that he has been given every opportunity. He hopes to make the most of this. "

Details about the death of Gordon's older brother were not immediately known at the time of his death. According to TMZ Sports, Gordon said in a deleted Instagram post since then, "I can't put it all into words just yet, but today was one of those most difficult days to face."

Gordon, 29, has been suspended eight times in total by his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, primarily for violating league policies on banned substances. He played for New England and then briefly for Seattle last season before being suspended indefinitely.

Reports on Thursday revealed that Gordon had applied for reinstatement to the NFL.