NFLPA says 72 players tested positive for coronavirus

There are 72 NFL players who have already tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NFL Players Association released their test numbers starting July 10 on Thursday. It is unclear how many players were tested, but there are currently approximately 2,800 players on the NFL rosters. Having 72 positive players would represent approximately 2.5 percent of the league's players.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

The league and player association have been in negotiations around the start of training camp, which for most teams is still planned to start on July 28, and how the regular season will work. As part of the negotiations, the NFLPA launched the database to keep its players informed about the virus.

The website breaks down the 14-day average of daily cases per 100,000 people in the city for each NFL team. Currently, Miami has the highest concentration with 67.53 cases per 100,000 people. The New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania area ranks second to last on the list, with just 3.52 cases per 100,000 people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several players, including the Giants' offensive tackle and union representative Nate Solder, have warned the league that soccer will not be played unless the players feel safe with established safety protocols. Although the NFL is reportedly eliminating two preseason games, there have been no concrete changes to the league schedule yet.

"If the NFL doesn't do its part to keep players healthy, there is no football in 2020," said Solder. tweeted last week.