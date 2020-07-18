The very nature of the sport tells you that playing soccer during a pandemic would be playing with a virulent fire that breaks out in too many hot spots that seem to get hotter and hotter.

The economy is a matter of controversy between management and the union because it's always about the money at some point, just ask MLB.

But for the NFL, it's more about safety than any of the other professional sports leagues.

It's our collision sport, the only one to feature repeated blocks and tackles and cuddles, and with training camps scheduled to open on July 28 for all 32 teams, the hit has hit the fan, and it seems possible that a delay in the game. may now be necessary.

This is unlike MLB brouhaha, where player safety was quickly lined up after the nasty economic tug-of-war resulted in a 60-game season.

This is safety first.

Problems

Daily tests: The union wants it. The league has advocated three weekly tests. With hot spots in Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Arizona, and 140,000 deaths across the United States and counting, the daily tests should be obvious.

Preseason games: The union does not want any and prefers an acceleration period of 21 days. The NFL will want one as proof of COVID-19.

Quarantine procedures: There are currently no number of positive tests that require an automatic quarantine of the computer.

"As a union," President of the National Soccer League Players Association JC Tretter recently said, "Our most important job is to keep our players safe and alive."

He also said: "More than any other sport, the game of soccer is the perfect storm for the transmission of the virus," a chilling reality that was imposed Friday in a union conference call by timeless Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth, who revealed that he and his wife and children and father-in-law contracted the highly contagious virus.

The NFL continues business as usual.

"NFL clubs met via video conference today and received an update on preparations for the 2020 season," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy. "We will continue to implement health and safety protocols developed in conjunction with the NFLPA, and based on the advice of leading medical experts, including review by the CDC. We will address additional issues cooperatively. All decisions will be made in an effort to put ourselves in position to play a full regular season and the postseason leading up to the Super Bowl, which is the shared goal of clubs and players. "

The union, concerned about the availability of hospital beds and intensive care units in cities like Houston, is not entirely convinced.

"We have nervous players to fly from a relatively safe place to a hot spot with their families, their children and their wives," said Tretter. "That is a big concern, with things happening in Houston and Miami. How safe is that?

“Our job is to hold the NFL accountable. Those are the questions we want to answer: How safe is it to start a soccer season right now where teams are going through giant spikes of this virus? The health and safety aspect must be taken care of first and foremost by the players. "

Any delay in the game would further jeopardize any 16 game season dream. Too many important heads have been buried in the sand, apparently for anyone to see without masks, with warnings of a second wave of infection in the fall.

"Slogans and illusions have not led our nation through this pandemic and will not lead football through this pandemic," said NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith.

"Wearing a mask will probably be the most significant component of whether sports return in this country. That is not a political statement; that's common sense and a scientific statement. "

The league, for union objections, has proposed cutting player costs for each team by $ 40 million "in salary cap and / or benefits." In which case, a projected salary cap of $ 215 million would be reduced by $ 50 million- $ 70 million. Players only have until August 1 to unsubscribe, another bone of contention between the sides.

The NFL no longer has the luxury of time on its side. The pandemic forced the league to register the ball across the field, slow but not very sure. And so here we are, suddenly looking more like fourth and long for the season to start on time than first and goal.