NGOs and activists pressure Barr to declare the Chinese Communist Party a & # 39; transnational criminal organization & # 39;

Hundreds of religious and international human rights and groups and US activists are calling on the United States Department of Justice to declare the Chinese Communist Party a "transnational criminal organization" or TCO.

The effort comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to flare up, exacerbated by the U.S. shutdown of the Chinese consulate in Houston last week and China's retaliatory move to shutdown the U.S. consulate in Chengdu.

The letter to Attorney General William Barr, dated July 23, states that the "criminal lethality and sophistication of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) demonstrates that this illegal CCP represents a clear and present danger to the health, security and prosperity of U.S. "

The letter was sponsored by the Save the Persecuted Christians Coalition religious freedom team.

"The CCP's designation as a transnational criminal organization is clearly justified by the epidemic of US citizens being killed and killed by the lethal synthetic Chinese drug manufactured and transmitted, fentanyl. According to the CDC, deaths related to other synthetic narcotics, including fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, continued to rise with more than 31,335 overdose deaths reported in 2018, "the letter says.

The letter continues to emphasize that, “For decades, the CCP perpetrated and proliferated the misappropriation of intellectual property and economic espionage in Americans and American companies, resulting in the theft and loss of great wealth and prosperity. The extension and breadth of the CCP's criminal reach is limitless. "

One of President Trump's first steps after taking office in early 2017 was to sign executive order 13773 titled "Enforce federal law regarding transnational criminal organizations and prevent international trafficking." This, according to the letter, authorized by the executive branch "to strengthen the application of the federal law to thwart transnational criminal organizations that pose a threat to public safety and national security."

"It is extremely evident that the list of transnational criminal organizations should include the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The CCP's pattern of crime in the United States and around the world demonstrates a clear and present threat ‘to public and national security," the letter says.

He cites a number of examples, ranging from the 2014 findings that the CCP hacked Anthem's insurance, collecting confidential information on 80 million Americans, to the 2017 Equifax data breach in which names, dates of birth , Social Security Numbers, and Credit Scores of 145 Million Americans were reaped, in the 2019 raid on the Marriott system, in which China's top executives were accused of stealing information about 383 million guests, including their numbers passport.

"On July 7, 2020, FBI Director Christopher Wray raised the alarm about the threat the Chinese Communist Party poses to the economic and national security of the United States," the letter states. "According to Wray, the CCP's level of crime is so extensive and voluminous that" the FBI is opening a new China-related counterintelligence case every 10 hours and of the nearly 5,000 active FBI counterintelligence cases currently underway across the country. , almost half are related to China. "

In conclusion, the letter argues that the CCP conforms to the characterization of a TOC as "organized criminal activity" every day "leaves Americans vulnerable to a widespread campaign of illegality, intimidation, and piracy by the CCP, which puts our way of life is in danger. " "

The letter, written by people like attorney Elizabeth Yore, founder of the anti-child labor organization YoreChildren and Dede Laugesen, executive director of Save the Persecuted Christians, has also been signed by more than 500 individual activists and representatives from more than 70 agencies. government and foundations in the field of religious, political and human rights. This includes support from the Campaign for Uighurs, the South Asia Minority Foundation and the Network of Christian Activists for New England, Vietnamese women for human rights, the Almighty God Church, the Buddhist Solidarity Association and Revealing Light Ministries.

As it stands, groups like MS-13 and the Laos-based Zhao Wei Network, led by a casino boss, who has long been accused of drug trafficking and child trafficking, have been named TOC by from United States.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.