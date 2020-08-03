NHL Announces No Covid-19 Cases During First Week of Return to Play

The league announced in a statement Monday that it has received no positive results from the Covid-19 test during its first week in the two central cities of Toronto and Edmonton.
The 24 teams entered central cities on July 26.
As of the weekend, more than 7,000 tests had been administered, according to the statement, noting that everyone in the 52-member travel group from any team underwent tests daily.
The NHL switched to a 24-team format to resume its season amid a pandemic, and the league played 10 games over the weekend to initiate the restart.
The NBA, which is playing in a controlled environment at the Disney World Resort near Orlando, also did not announce positive results during its first week of play.
However, according to an ESPN report, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the 2020 MLB season could be closed if the league and players don't do a better job of following the league's coronavirus protocols and controlling the virus.
At least 29 baseball players and team personnel have tested positive for Covid-19.