NHL moves forward after significant storm-damaged arena

A Canadian arena where a host of NHL games will be played when the season resumes, was damaged by a "significant storm" on Thursday that resulted in flood damage, according to multiple reports.

The video shared on social media on Thursday showed a large amount of water flowing through an entrance hall at Rogers Place in Edmonton, which is one of two arenas that the NHL is using as a hub to restart its season this summer. .

"A significant storm passed through Edmonton earlier this afternoon," the place said on Twitter Thursday night. As a result, Rogers Place has suffered some water damage at the Ford Hall terminal, along with some smaller leaks in other parts of the building.

"We are evaluating the damage and right now we are confident that it will not hinder our planning and preparation and we will be ready to organize the return of NHL hockey as (a) central city."

Rogers' venue hosted the Western Conference games as well as the Stanley Cup Final, beginning in a few weeks.

The NHL had listed 10 potential core cities, but ended up selecting two in Canada because coronavirus was considered to be under better control in those areas, ESPN reported. The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, home of the Maple Leafs, is the other center of the tournament.

The City of Edmonton currently has 184 active cases of coronavirus, according to health officials.

Rogers Place has served as a stadium for the Edmonton Oilers since it opened its doors four years ago. The venue's first scheduled event is an exhibition game between the Calgary Flames and Oilers on July 28. Significant games begin in just two weeks on August 1.

Heavy rains also flooded at least one underpass, located on a busy city highway, according to reports.