NHL, NHLPA agree protocols to resume season in great step

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Sunday that the NHL and the NHL Players Association agreed on protocols to resume the season.

Daly said the parties are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement. An extension of CBA is crucial to the process, and the league's board of governors and players' executive committee and full membership have yet to approve that and return protocols to play for hockey to return this summer.

If all is ratified, it will end a forced closure due to a pandemic for 31 teams in North America that started in mid-March. Games would resume in late July or early August with 24 teams participating in an expanded playoff, ending with the Stanley Cup in October.

The deal was first reported by TSN.

Assuming the approval of the owners and players, the teams are expected to open training camps on July 13 before traveling to two "central" cities for the games. Players have been able to skate and train off the ice in voluntary small-group practice since June 8, nearly three months after hockey closed on March 12, with 189 regular-season games remaining.

Returning to the playoffs is seen as an exciting victory for the NHL, which like other major leagues faced the possibility of losing millions more without the postseason-linked television earnings. There were deep concerns about canceling the rest of the season, and news of the positive tests didn't help: 26 players since June 8, plus nearly a dozen earlier.

Once the game is resumed, a player's positive coronavirus test result is not expected to close the game completely. The league has said it would isolate any positive player or staff member, acknowledging that an outbreak would threaten the rest of the season.

The league will be tasked with evaluating players daily once they arrive in their game city.

"Players will be pretty well protected from exposure," Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson said during a conference call in June. "It will be a completely different way for all of you and for us to watch hockey and be close to a team because the players will be very well protected throughout the process."