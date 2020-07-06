NHL, NHLPA agree protocols to resume season

The NHL and NHL Players & # 39; Association agreed protocols on Sunday to resume the season, an important step toward hockey's return this summer.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press that there was an agreement on protocols for training camps and games and that the parties are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement, which is crucial to the process.

A person with knowledge of the situation said the return-to-game protocols would only come into effect if each side voted to approve the full CBA extension package and the return-to-game agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the CBA talks are still ongoing.

To complete a return, two-thirds of the league board of governors and the majority of the players' executive committee and full membership must vote in favor.

If everything is ratified, it will end a forced closure due to a pandemic that started in mid-March. Games would resume in late July or early August with 24 teams participating in an expanded playoff, ending with the Stanley Cup in October.

The deal was first reported by TSN.

The 47 pages of protocols describe the health and safety measures the league and players agreed to after several weeks of negotiations. Any player has until 5 p.m. On Tuesday, EDT will notify its team if it decides to opt out of training camp and games, with an additional deadline set after the agreement's ratification.

For those who play, each team is limited to 30 skaters and an unlimited number of goalkeepers for the camp and a total roster of up to 31 players for the games. Each team is limited to 52 people in their game city, a group that must include two coaches, a doctor and a compliance officer, as well as players, coaches and managers.

They are expected to be quarantined by the general public during the game, at least for qualifying and the first two rounds of traditional playoffs. Family members will be able to join when the game moves to a city for the conference final and the Stanley Cup final.

All team and league employees plus hotel, restaurant and stadium staff who come in contact with players will be screened daily in the two "core" cities.

A player's positive coronavirus test result is not expected to completely shut down the game. The league has said it would isolate any positive player or staff member, acknowledging that an outbreak would threaten the rest of the season.

"Players will be pretty well protected from exposure," Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson said during a conference call in June. "It will be a completely different way for all of you and for us to watch hockey and be close to a team because the players will be very well protected throughout the process."

The protocols include a provision for Commissioner Gary Bettman in consultation with NHLPA Executive Director Don Fehr to postpone, delay or cancel games in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Assuming protocols are approved, teams are expected to open training camps on July 13 before traveling to the two central cities for the games. Players have been able to skate and train off the ice in voluntary small-group practice since June 8, nearly three months after hockey stopped on March 12 with 189 regular-season games remaining.

Returning to the playoffs is seen as an exciting victory for the NHL, which like other major leagues faced the possibility of losing millions more without the postseason-linked television earnings. There were deep concerns about canceling the rest of the season, and news of the positive tests didn't help: 26 players since June 8, plus nearly a dozen earlier.

Boston defender Matt Grzelcyk called the test positive results "revealing" but hoped. Some players have expressed concern in recent weeks about the uncertainty surrounding a return.

"Obviously we have a unique situation right now," said Montreal goalkeeper Carey Price. "The NHL and NHLPA are trying to make the best of a very difficult situation. In the future I would like to play, but we have many questions that must be answered and many scenarios that must be covered. "

If CBA protocols and an extension cover those scenarios for enough owners and players, there will be a way forward to dole out the Stanley Cup. Only twice since 1893 the Cup has not been awarded: in 1919, when the final could not be completed due to the Spanish flu pandemic, and in 2005 when the season was eliminated by a lockout.