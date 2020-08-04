NHL playoff bubble: Rangers in & # 39; unknown territory & # 39;

Marc Staal has played 106 playoff games in his career.

Neither of them offered a challenge like the one the Rangers will face Tuesday night: facing elimination in the second consecutive half, all while limiting themselves to a bubble environment.

"Unknown territory," Staal said Monday after the Rangers fell into a 2-0 hole against the Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup playoffs. "We've been in series before 3-1 and you're going to a city or you stay home and hang out with your family or something and you take a deep breath and restart." We don't have time for that now. We will go back to the hotel, get some food and try to focus on the night (Tuesday) and what we need to improve on. I have to find that energy from this point to throw the record tomorrow.

"I liked our endurance throughout the year. I liked our team. I know we will come out strong. We are looking forward to that now."

In 56 series of the best five games that started 2-0 in NHL history, the team that won the first two games won 55 of those series.

While the odds are now against the Rangers, Chris Kreider said not escaping Monday's 4-1 loss wasn't necessarily a bad thing.

"A lot of times, being around the group, you don't want to be distracted," Kreider said. "A lot of times you want to talk to the boys. Communication is not a bad thing at the moment. Go back to the hotel, rest, get food from us. We will talk about the game and we will come out and be better. "

David Quinn was unsure of Igor Shesterkin's availability for Game 3 on Tuesday after the rookie watched Game 2 from the stands one more time as he was deemed unfit to play. In his absence, Henrik Lundqvist has allowed seven goals on 71 shots in two games.

"I thought Hank was solid," said Quinn. Listen, we have a goal. We are not going to win by scoring a goal. He certainly left it outside to dry the last two safely.

"We have not decided internally what we are going to do (on Tuesday)."

Either way, the Rangers should get at least one boost. Brendan Lemieux has now served his two-game suspension for an illegal elbow to the head since March 11 and is eligible to return to the lineup.

Quinn said he would look for options for possible lineup changes before Game 3.

Jesper Fast, day after day after being crushed by Brady Skjei in Game 1, missed Game 2 and was replaced by Steven Fogarty. Fogarty played on the fourth line while Kaapo Kakko was pushed to the second line in Fast's normal spot.