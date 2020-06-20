NHL's approach shifts to Canadian cities as potential hubs

Canada approved the NHL return-to-play proposal that could lead one or more cities north of the border to serve as host sites for the league's 24-team playoff format.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday that the country's top public health official and health officials from Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario had signed the NHL plan.

The decision followed discussions with government health officials and comes as the league enters the advanced stages of selecting its core cities, likely two, from a list of seven in the US. USA And three in Canada, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly wrote in an email. The Associated Press.

Daly did not rule out the possibility of locating two centers in Canada between Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton.

However, the NHL found a setback in its attempt to resume play as the season was halted on March 12.

The Tampa Bay Lightning closed its facilities indefinitely on Thursday after three players and "additional staff members" tested positive for COVID-19. The team said the players were largely asymptomatic and isolated themselves.

The move came when the Philadelphia Phillies in baseball announced that some of their players and staff had tested positive near Clearwater, Florida, and the Toronto Blue Jays had player symptoms that showed symptoms consistent with the coronavirus in the nearby Dunedin, Florida.

The NHL announced Friday night that 11 of the 200 players screened since the training facility was allowed to open on June 8 tested positive. They isolate themselves. The league declined to say who.

Two weeks ago, NHL players were allowed to return to their respective facilities for voluntary training on and off the ice. Players could skate in groups of up to six at a time.

Canada's approved NHL return-to-game plan required an exemption that allowed players and team officials to cross the border. Currently, the border is closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, and those entering Canada must be isolated for 14 days.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's director of public health, said robust protocols such as quarantine and group testing will be implemented. The decision to select central cities, each to host 12 teams, could come next week.

"I want to emphasize that it will be very important for the NHL and the players to continue to work closely with public health officials and follow their instructions," Freeland said. "This is essential not only for the players, which I know. We all have affection, but for the health and safety of Canadians."

The NHL is targeting July 10 to open boot camps, with games to be played without fans starting in late July or early August.

Although Las Vegas and Columbus, Ohio are considered strong candidates to serve as core cities, the focus on Canada comes at a time when the United States is experiencing an increase in positive tests. Playing games in Canada could also be profitable, with a Canadian dollar value of approximately 73 cents against its US counterpart.

Daly said it was not "significant consideration" as to whether the centers are located in separate zones or in the same time zone.

Toronto Mayor John Tory supported his city being selected, noting that he considers it the "world capital of hockey."

"It will be a moral boost for us," said Tory. "It will be great for the psychology of the city."