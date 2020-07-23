Niagara Falls sightseeing ships show how Canada and the U.S. operate Covid-19

(CNN) – The border between Canada and the United States is expected to remain closed until at least August 21, but there is one region where American and Canadian tourists can still pass almost side to side, and that is Niagara Falls.

Recent images of tourist boats at the world-famous waterfalls show a people-laden ship operated by the American company Maid of the Mist sailing a sparsely populated ship run by Canada's Hornblower Niagara cruises.

American ships are filling at 50% of capacity, but Canadian ships are taking a much more cautious approach, operating at approximately 15% of capacity.

"You can see why the pandemic is wreaking havoc in the United States, but not Canada when you look at the difference between the ships," a Canadian tourist told reporters.

"The Maid of the Mist is following the guidance of New York State health officials," says the United States tourism company. "With the safety of our guests and employees in mind, we have implemented a number of changes to our operation to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience."

Face masks are required and social distancing markers have been added to American tourist ships.

Of a population of about 37.6 million, Canada has reported almost 114,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the United States is home to some 328 million people and has reported nearly four million Covid-19 cases as of July 22.

The Canada-United States border is the longest defenseless border in the world and, due to Covid-19, has been closed to all "non-essential traffic" since March. The governments of the United States and Canada review the agreement every 30 days.

"We recognize that the situation remains complex in the United States regarding Covid-19," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters this month. "We will continue to keep Canadians safe and keep our economy flowing."