Nicaraguan baseball manager fired after talking about virus

A Nicaraguan Hall of Fame baseball manager was fired Tuesday, days after speaking publicly about being hospitalized with COVID-19 along with his son and coach.

Norman Cardoze Sr., manager of the Beasts of San Fernando, was not given a reason for his dismissal, but his wife, Fátima Ruiz, said the family suspects it was because they talked about being infected with the virus.

President Daniel Ortega's government has continued to minimize the threat posed by the epidemic despite the fact that its death toll has become more difficult to hide with more victims undergoing "urgent burials" and more medical personnel speaking.

Ruiz said the family was "dejected" by the news.

“Norman is sick and this has shaken us the most. Baseball is his life, "she said.

Cardoze Sr. had told The Associated Press about being hospitalized with his son and star slugger Norman Cardoze Jr. and coach Carlos Aranda in May. The Cardoze spent five days in the hospital and continues to recover at home. Aranda was put on a respirator in the hospital and then died.

Cardoze Sr. described the horror of seeing people essentially suffocate before their eyes and see their bodies wrapped in plastic and removed. The Nicaraguan baseball league had suspended play after Aranda's death and the players' refusal to take the field, initially until June 5 and then until June 26.

Players and coaches have spoken of being threatened to continue playing even when the disease spread through Nicaragua or risk banning the game for two years.

The pro-government radio station Nueva Radio Ya quoted Cardoze on Tuesday saying: "I will be San Fernando until he dies, but the reception office called me to tell me he was separated from the team."

Even in the midst of the epidemic, it seemed that doctors were not protected from the consequences by speaking publicly about the situation.

On Tuesday, at least 11 doctors were fired from public hospitals, apparently for signing a letter demanding personal protective equipment, said Róger Pasquier, director of the Nicaraguan Medical Association.

"They want to get out of hospitals without doctors in the middle of the pandemic," said Pasquier.

One of those people, anesthesiologist Marianela Escoto, said in a video circulated on social media that "there is no just cause," that her performance had never been questioned.

The anesthesiologist Fernando Rojas said in an interview with 100% Noticias that his dismissal was "unjustified" and that the only reason was "for not agreeing with this criminal regime."

The Ministry of Health has not commented on the layoffs.

The Pan American Health Organization urged the government to protect medical personnel as they fight the epidemic.

When asked about the layoffs, Ciro Ugarte, the organization's director of emergencies, said that "people who defend people's health and life must be protected."

The government updated its epidemic data on Tuesday to 1,464 confirmed infections and 55 deaths. Both are considered substantial subcontracts. The non-governmental Citizen Observatory had reported as of Friday more than 5,000 infections and 1,114 deaths from pneumonia and suspected COVID-19.