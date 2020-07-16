Nick Cannon apologizes for anti-Semitic comments on podcast

Nick Cannon apologized Wednesday for making anti-Semitic comments in a recent podcast, saying he is embarrassed by his "hurtful" and divisive language.

"First of all, I express my sincere and sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin," Cannon said. wrote in a series of tweets addressing his comments on the June 30 episode of "Cannon’s Class."

"They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I am ashamed of the uninformed and naive place where these words come from," he said.

Cannon, 39, stepped into the hot water after interviewing Griffin, known as Professor Griff, about his departure from the hip-hop group Public Enemy in 1989 for saying "Jews are evil" and are responsible for " most of the evil that goes on in the world. "

Griffin doubled his views in the interview, and Cannon agreed.

"You are talking about facts," Cannon said. "There is no reason to be afraid of anything when you tell the truth."

Cannon later added that blacks are "true Hebrews."

"You cannot be anti-Semitic when we are Semitic people," Cannon said. "That is our birthright. So if that is really our birthright, there is no hatred involved."

In his statement Wednesday, Cannon said from the interview with Griffin that he had had a "minor history lesson" in Jewish history, with rabbis and community leaders even enlightening him.

"I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is just the beginning of my education: I am committed to deeper connections, deeper learning, and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day in the future." , said. wrote

Cannon is the host of the popularly popular Fox series "The Masked Singer," and the network in a statement released Wednesday night said it will endorse it.

"Nick was sincerely apologetic and quickly took steps to educate himself and make amends," the Fox statement said.

"On that basis and given the belief that this moment requires dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him move this important conversation forward, broadly speaking."

Earlier on Wednesday, before Cannon issued his statement, ViacomCBS cut ties to him, writing in a statement "that Nick has neither acknowledged nor apologized for perpetuating anti-Semitism."

ViacomCBS is the parent company of MTV and TeenNick. Cannon served as president of the latest network and hosted MTV's "Wild‘ N Out ".