Nick Cannon posts cryptic tweets amid anti-Semitism controversy

The news was announced in a joint Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury statement provided to CNN on Friday.

According to the statement, "the talk show 'Nick Cannon' will not premiere this year."

"After discussions with Nick, we believe that his public comments do not reflect his true feelings and his apologies are sincere and sincere," the statement read. "We want to continue the healing process as you meet with leaders of the Jewish community and engage in dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views."

The statement continued, "We stand with Nick in the hope that by the fall of 2021 he can use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten, and unite his audience on the talk show & # 39; Nick Cannon & # 39; "

"Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury condemn anti-Semitism, racism and hate speech," he concluded. "It goes against everything we stand for."

It was just the latest development in the controversy.

Early on Friday, Cannon spoke about the reaction to his apology for those comments.

He tweeted, "I hurt a whole community and it hurt to the core, I thought it couldn't get any worse."

"Then I saw my own community turn against me and call me exhausted for apologizing," the tweet continued. "Good evening. Enjoy Earth."

Then he added: "You can all have this planet. I am out!"

The controversy

ViacomCBS ended a decades-long relationship with Cannon this week after he was joined by controversial hip hop figure Professor Griff in a recent episode of the "Cannon & # 39; s Class" podcast, where blacks were spoken of as "true Hebrews "and included Semitic Conspiracy Theories.

In 1989, Griff was briefly expelled from the rap group Public Enemy after making anti-Semitic comments, but then joined the group as its "supreme ally of community relations," according to a New York Times article that year.

During his appearance on the Cannon podcast, Griff doubled down on his previous comments, saying "now they hated him because I told the truth."

Cannon said Griff was "speaking facts" and amplified Griff's views that the Jewish people controlled the media, comparing it to the power of the Rothschild family, bank scions who have long been the target of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

The host of "The Masked Singer" also disputed that such views were anti-Semitic, saying blacks are "true Hebrews."

"It is never a hate speech. You cannot be anti-Semitic when we are Semitic people," he said. "When we are the same people they want to be. That is our birthright. We are the true Hebrews."

On Monday, Cannon posted a series of tweets about the controversy, writing "Anyone who knows me knows I have no hatred in my heart or malicious intent."

"I do not approve of hate speech or dissemination of hate rhetoric," he wrote. "We are living in a time when promoting unity and understanding is more important than ever."

He added that he is "an advocate for people's voices to be heard openly, fairly and sincerely."

Your apology

ViacomCBS has had a professional relationship with Cannon for several years and is the parent company for several networks, including Nickelodeon, in which Cannon appeared as an actor beginning in the 1990s.

ViacomCBS also owns MTV, where Cannon's comedy series "Wild & # 39; N Out" has been popular since its debut in 2005 and recently expanded to its sister network, VH1.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the corporation released a statement to CNN saying the company "condemns intolerance of any kind and we strongly denounce all forms of anti-Semitism."

"We have spoken to Nick Cannon about an episode of his & # 39; Cannon & # 39; s Class & # 39; podcast on YouTube, which promoted hate speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories," the statement read.

"While we support education and ongoing dialogue in the fight against intolerance, we are deeply concerned that Nick has not recognized or apologized for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are ending our relationship with him."

That same day, Cannon shared a long post titled "Truth and Reconciliation" on his official Facebook page demanding full ownership of his "Wild & # 39; N Out" brand and saying ViacomCBS was "now on the side wrong of the story. "

"I don't blame any individual, I blame the oppressive and racist infrastructure," Cannon wrote.

"Systemic racism is what this world was built on and that was the topic I was trying to highlight in the recent clips that have been circulating since my podcast. If I have promoted hate speech, I sincerely apologize."

He also specifically apologized to the Jewish community.

"I must apologize to my Jewish brothers and sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know that this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will fix it," he wrote. "I have dedicated my daily efforts to continuing conversations to bring the Jewish community and the African American community closer together, embracing our differences and sharing our commonalities."

He followed that apology with one on Twitter in a thread where he tweeted his thanks to the rabbis and other members of the Jewish community whom he said had reached out to educate him.

Cannon tweeted that his comments "reinforced the worst stereotypes of proud and magnificent people and I am ashamed of the uninformed and naive place where these words come from. The video of this interview has been removed."

Fox, who employs Cannon as the host of his popular reality show "The Masked Singer," released a statement Wednesday that he would keep his job with them.

"When we heard about Nick Cannon's interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately started a dialogue with Nick," the statement said. "It is clear and sorry that his words were wrong and lacked understanding and context, and he inadvertently promoted hatred. This was important for us to observe. Nick was sincerely apologetic and quickly took steps to educate himself and make amends."

CNN contacted Cannon representatives for additional comment.