Nick Cannon will remain in & # 39; The Masked Singer & # 39; after ViacomCBS fired him

Fox announced his decision after ViacomCBS fired him from his improvisation show "Wild & # 39; N Out" due to his anti-Semitic comments on a recent podcast. Cannon has since apologized.

In a statement, Fox said he believes this moment requires dialogue and will help him move forward in what he called an important conversation.

"When we heard about Nick Cannon's interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately started a dialogue with Nick," Fox said.

"It is clear and sorry that his words were wrong and lacked understanding and context, and he inadvertently promoted hatred. This was important for us to observe. Nick was sincerely apologetic and quickly took steps to educate himself and make amends."

The podcast that led to Cannon's shooting

ViacomCBS ended a decades-long relationship with Cannon this week after Cannon joined controversial hip hop figure Professor Griff in a recent episode of the "Cannon & # 39; s Class" podcast, where the conversations turned to blacks as the "true Hebrews" and included Semitic conspiracy theories.

In 1989, Griff was briefly expelled from the rap group Public Enemy after making anti-Semitic comments, but then joined the group as its "supreme ally of community relations" according to a New York Times article that year.

During his appearance on the Cannon podcast, Griff doubled down on his previous comments, saying "now they hated him because I told the truth."

Cannon said Griff was "speaking facts" and amplified Griff's views that the Jewish people controlled the media, comparing it to the power of the Rothschild family, bank scions who have long been the target of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

The host of "The Masked Singer" also disputed that such views were anti-Semitic because, saying blacks are "true Hebrews."

"It is never a hate speech. You cannot be anti-Semitic when we are Semitic people," he said. "When we are the same people they want to be. That is our birthright. We are the true Hebrews."

On Monday, Cannon posted a series of tweets about the controversy, writing "Anyone who knows me knows I have no hatred in my heart or malicious intent."

"I do not approve of hate speech or dissemination of hate rhetoric," he wrote. "We are living in a time when promoting unity and understanding is more important than ever."

He added that he is "an advocate for people's voices to be heard openly, fairly and sincerely."

"In today's conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I believe that everyone, including myself, should continue to educate each other and accept awkward conversations, it is the only way we ALL improve," he wrote. "I encourage a healthier dialogue and welcome any expert, clergy, or spokesperson to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statements I have made that have been cast as negative."

& # 39; If I have promoted hate speech, I apologize with all my heart & # 39;

ViacomCBS has had a professional relationship with Cannon for several years. It is the parent company of multiple networks, including Nickelodeon, in which Cannon appeared as an actor beginning in the 1990s.

ViacomCBS also owns MTV, where Cannon's comedy series "Wild & # 39; N Out" has been popular since its debut in 2005 and recently expanded to its sister network, VH1.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the corporation released a statement to CNN saying the company "condemns intolerance of any kind and we strongly denounce all forms of anti-Semitism."

"We have spoken to Nick Cannon about an episode of his & # 39; Cannon & # 39; s Class & # 39; podcast on YouTube, which promoted hate speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories," the statement read.

"While we support education and ongoing dialogue in the fight against intolerance, we are deeply concerned that Nick has not recognized or apologized for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are ending our relationship with him."

On Wednesday, Cannon shared a long post titled "Truth and Reconciliation" on his official Facebook page demanding full ownership of his "Wild & # 39; N Out" brand and saying ViacomCBS was "now on the wrong side of history. "

"I don't blame any individual, I blame the oppressive and racist infrastructure," Cannon wrote.

"Systemic racism is what this world was built on and that was the topic I was trying to highlight in the recent clips that have been circulating since my podcast. If I have promoted hate speech, I sincerely apologize."

He also specifically apologized to the Jewish community.

"I must apologize to my Jewish brothers and sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know that this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will fix it," he wrote. "I have dedicated my daily efforts to continuing conversations to bring the Jewish community and the African American community closer together, embracing our differences and sharing our commonalities."

CNN has reached out to representatives from Cannon and ViacomCBS for additional comment.