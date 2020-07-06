Nick Cordero, Broadway star of & # 39; Waitress & # 39; and & # 39; A Bronx Tale & # 39 ;, died at 41

Nick Cordero, the Broadway actor who appeared in popular musicals like "Waitress" and "A Bronx Tale" and inspired the world with his months-long fight against the coronavirus, died, his wife Amanda Kloots said Sunday. He was 41 years old.

"God has another angel in heaven now," he wrote on Instagram. “My dear husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded by love for his family, singing and praying as he gently left this land. "

Born in Ontario, Canada, Cordero moved to New York in 2008 and was chosen for the rock musical "The Toxic Avenger" at George Street Playhouse in New Jersey, which later moved from Broadway to New World Stages.

He then appeared in "Rock of Ages" and was nominated for a Tony Award for his outstanding role as Cheech in the 2014 musical "Bullets Over Broadway". He joined the cast of "Waitress" in 2016, and left to originate the role of Sonny in "A Bronx Tale The Musical" later that year.

The Broadway and music communities celebrated a man that many have worked with.

Steven Van Zandt, guitarist for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, recently told The Post that Cordero was "a good friend, a wonderful guy, and a fantastic actor."

"A Bronx Tale" co-director Jerry Zaks praised Cordero's magnetism and innate leadership.

"Nick was one of the leaders of my team at‘ Bronx Tale, "Zaks told The Post in early May. "Everyone looks at the leader, you know. When I was doing "Dolly", everyone was looking at Bette (Midler) and David Hyde Pierce. When I say "look," I mean follow his lead on how to behave in the rehearsal room. "

"Nick is the epitome of grace, decency, and courtesy."

The theater community has gathered around Cordero since he was hospitalized in Los Angeles in what doctors initially thought was a serious case of pneumonia on April 1. As Cordero's condition worsened, and tested positive for Covid-19, the actor underwent medically induced coma at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

When Kloots, a fitness trainer and the mother of Lamb's 11-month-old son named Elvis, noticed that her husband's blood pressure improved when his nurses played the Elvis Presley song "Got a Lot or 'Livin & # 39; everything!" to post videos of them singing and dancing to the beat along with the hashtag #wakeupnick.

"I just came to FaceTime with Nick and played this song for him and sang it at the same time," Kloots wrote on Instagram on April 12. "Her nurse leaned in as I played and said 'Her blood pressure improved!' Please BLAST this song at their homes today at 3pm PST / 6pm EST for @ nickcordero1 because my husband has a lot what to do !!!! "

Although Cordero eventually woke up from the coma and repeatedly tested negative for the virus, he faced more health problems. His right leg was amputated and doctors discovered holes in the actor's lungs.

Cordero's condition in intensive care while on a ventilator was "stopped," Kloots said in late May, although the family hoped for the best despite a lung infection.

"I am still praying for a miracle," Kloots said in an Instagram story on May 30. "Sometimes that prayer is answered the way we ask and other times in a way we could never understand."

On June 3, when Cordero's health deteriorated, Kloots posted another Instagram story, saying, "I have been told a couple of times that he will not make it." I have been told to fire me. They told me it would take a miracle. "