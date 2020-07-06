Nick Cordero: Celebrities, Broadway stars react to actor's death

Celebrities and Broadway stars teamed up on social media to mourn the death of Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who died Sunday morning of coronavirus complications at age 41.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, who had posted regular updates on his condition, shared news of his passing on Instagram.

"God has another angel in heaven now. My dear husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded by love for his family, singing and praying as he gently left this land, "he wrote Sunday." I am incredulous and suffering everywhere. My heart is broken because I can't imagine our lives without it. Nick was such a bright light. "

NICK LAMB DEAD AT 41 AFTER THE BATTLE OF CORONAVIRUSES, WIFE AMANDA KLOOTS ANNOUNCES

Cordero had entered intensive care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 after hiring COVID-19. The star had suffered various difficulties during her hospitalization of more than 90 days, including a leg amputation and multiple mini-strokes while battling other ailments. Her battle with the virus had attracted national attention in and out of the theater world, with many loans and the hope that she could eventually get ahead.

Broadway stars, including "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, paid tribute to the actor after his death.

"Devastating. What a loss, what a light. A whole heart with Amanda and her family tonight," Miranda wrote.

Phillipa Soo, who played the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton on Broadway Musical, shared a GoFundMe page for the Cordero family who had already raised more than $ 730,000 as of Monday.

"My heart breaks. Rest in peace, Nick. Please everyone, be safe, take care of each other. What a loss … so devastating …" he wrote.

Tony Award-winning actress Bernadette Peters wrote: "RIP Nick Cordero sending love to Amanda and (her son) Elvis."

Josh Gad, who starred in "The Book of Mormon" and voiced Olaf in the "Frozen" franchise, wrote, "My heart is broken. I feel sick. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the amazing Nick Cordero and send my heartfelt love and prayers to @amandakloots, Elvis and (and) the whole family. RIP Nick. "

Celebrities also turned to social media to mourn his death.

Ben Stiller, who lost his father, Jerry Stiller in May, wrote: "Sending love and condolences to Nick Cordero's family."

CELEBRITIES THAT HAVE DIED FROM CORONAVIRUSES

"Rest easy in front of an amazing person, a family man and a talent. Very sad," said actor Michael Rapaport.

"Nick Cordero passed away at 11:40 am today with his mother and wife by his side," wrote "Scrubs" actor Zach Braff. "I can honestly tell you that I have never met a kinder human being. Don't think that COVID only claims the elderly and sick. I am very grateful for the time we had." We'll catch up at another time. "

Priscilla Ann Presley, ex-wife of Elvis Presley, star of the comedy movies "Naked Gun," wrote: "I am so shocked to see the news today that Nick has passed away. My heart and soul are with Nick's beautiful wife. Lamb and family. Rest in peace, Nick. "

"RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you, Amanda, who fought and loved so much … I am so sorry for your little one. My heart is with you. Let the angels fly ….." said Acadamy, Emmy and Award-winning actress Tony Viola Davis.

"Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who also starred in Broadway's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee", spoke about the "incredibly sad news" while discussing the severity of the coronavirus.

"Incredibly sad news. Can we do what we have to do as a country to fight this virus together? It doesn't matter how healthy you are. It doesn't matter if you want to go to Fire Island. It doesn't matter if you are tired of using a mask. Queen. It is. In, "he wrote.