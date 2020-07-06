Nick Cordero dead at 41 after battle of coronavirus, announces his wife Amanda Kloots

The Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, 41, died after a battle with the coronavirus that dragged on for months, his wife announced Sunday night.

Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram: “God has another angel in heaven now. My dear husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded by love for his family, singing and praying as he gently left this land. I am incredulous and suffering everywhere. My heart is broken since I cannot imagine our lives without it. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, he loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and a husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, every day.

Cordero entered the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 and had been on a ventilator and unconscious after contracting COVID-19.

Cordero's fight had consisted of a leg amputation and multiple mini-punches while fighting other ailments.

Cordero portrayed a dramatic talent mafia soldier in 2014 in the 1994 Broadway film adaptation Woody Allen of "Bullets Over Broadway," for which he received a Tony nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical. He moved to Los Angeles to star in "Rock of Ages."

The lanky Lamb originated the threatening role of husband Earl in front of his separated wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in "Waitress" on Broadway, as well as the role of Sonny in Chazz Palminteri's "A Bronx Tale".

On the small screen, Cordero appeared in several episodes of "Blue Bloods" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit", as well as "Lilyhammer" and had a role in the movie "Going in Style".

Associated Press contributed to this report.