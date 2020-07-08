Nick Cordero fans start petition to rename New York City theater after late '& # 39; A Bronx Tale & # 39; actor

Broadway fans are asking to change the name of a New York City theater after the late actor Nick Cordero, who died this week of complications from the coronavirus.

The petition seeks to change the name of the city's Longacre Theater to the Nick Cordero Theater in honor of the beloved Broadway actor. As of this writing, the petition has more than 27,200 signatures.

According to The New York Post, the theater has been around since 1912 and is currently named Longacre Square, the original name of Times Square. However, it also has special meaning for Cordero fans, as it was the place where he performed his latest Broadway show, "A Bronx Tale."

The media reports that "A Bronx Tale, The Musical" set the record as the longest-running musical in theater history.

"With the passing of this incredibly talented and beloved Broadway star, it is the perfect keepsake for him and his family's legacy, to ensure his name is always lit up in the Broadway Community," the petition says.

Cordero portrayed a dramatic talent mafia soldier in 2014 in the 1994 Broadway film adaptation Woody Allen of "Bullets Over Broadway," for which he received a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. He moved to Los Angeles to star in "Rock of Ages."

The lanky Lamb originated the threatening role of husband Earl in front of his separated wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in "Waitress" on Broadway, as well as the role of Sonny in Chazz Palminteri's "A Bronx Tale".

Cordero entered the emergency room on March 30 and had a succession of health mishaps, including mini strokes, blood clots, septic infections, a tracheostomy, and a temporary implanted pacemaker. He had been on a respirator and unconscious and had his right leg amputated. A double lung transplant was being explored just before his death.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, wrote on Instagram: “God has another angel in heaven now. My dear husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded by love for his family, singing and praying as he gently left this land.

"I don't think so and it hurts everywhere. My heart is broken since I cannot imagine our lives without it. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, he loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and a husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, every day.

During Cordero's hospitalization, Kloots sent him daily videos of her and her 1-year-old son, Elvis, so she could see them if she woke up, and urged friends and fans to join in a daily singing.