Nick Cordero lost 65 pounds while battling the coronavirus: wife

Coronavirus-affected Broadway star Nick Cordero has lost 65 pounds in his battle with the disease, his wife revealed Wednesday night.

Amanda Kloots gave an update on Cordero's condition while answering questions on Instagram Live, telling fans that her husband is still "so weak."

"No, unfortunately not," Kloots replied when asked if Lamb could move. "That is what is so heartbreaking: it is so weak.

"He is so weak that he still can't move. And his muscles are definitely atrophying. He's lost 65 pounds," he said.

Cordero, 41, has been hospitalized since April at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with symptoms of COVID-19.

His leg was amputated due to virus complications, he was placed in a medically induced coma, and he also suffered a lung infection.

Kloots, a 38-year-old fitness coach, told a fan that "we have a long, long way to go," when asked if he had been given a possible discharge date for Cordero.

"Unfortunately, it could be months from now, the best case scenario," he said.