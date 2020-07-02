Nick Cordero may need a lung transplant

On Thursday, the wife of Broadway star Amanda Kloots told Gayle King, host of "CBS This Morning," that "many things would have to line up" for a transplant to be performed.
"That is probably the possibility," Kloots said of the transplant. "A 99 percent chance that I would need it to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live."
She said Cordero is still "extremely weak" after being in the hospital's intensive care unit for three months.
She visits him in the hospital every day, she told King, calling him "vicious circle or the ICU dance because you feel like you're in this moment of going round and round and round like a hamster wheel."
But, still, Kloots said it is trying to stay positive.
"They told me four times that he won't survive. Sometimes even he won't survive overnight, but he has," he told King. "He's fighting. I see him every day. Nick's doctor sees him. And as long as he's there and fighting, I'll continue to fight him."
She continued, "I tell him every day before I go, I tell him, 'Okay, this is what you should focus on. The two of us sitting in our new house, Elvis is in bed and we are listening to & # 39; Our home "in our home in Laurel Canyon".
Cordero and Kloots are parents to their 1-year-old son, Elvis.
Cordero, who was admitted to the hospital in late March, is out of a coma and a negative Covid, according to his wife. His right leg was amputated and he received a temporary heart pacemaker that was later removed. It is now "stable," added Kloots.
"It's okay. It's stable," he said. "He can still open his eyes, and when he is alert and awake, he will respond to commands looking up or down, yes or no. When I ask him, he will even try to smile or move his jaw." All the nurses have said that they answer my questions the best. "