Nick Cordero receives stem cell treatment days after his wife was told he could not survive the fight against the coronavirus

Nick Cordero has started stem cell treatment in an effort to help strengthen his lungs while continuing to fight off coronavirus complications.

The wife of 41-year-old Broadway star Amanda Kloots visited Instagram to provide an update on Friday. Cordero has spent more than 60 days in intensive care after hiring COVID-19.

"We have started stem cell treatment for Nick," Kloots announced in a video to his followers. "We decided on this a couple of days ago and the hospital started up."

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Kloots, who has kept fans informed of the actor's health issues since March, shared some positivity despite the fact that "there is absolutely no guarantee."

"This could be really cool," he said. "I just hope I can help him. Even if he helps the one percent, right? Even if it just brings us to the next level of healing for him. I'm super excited about it and can't wait to see if it's anything to help repair, strengthen Nick's lungs and improve him. "

The development comes days after Kloots revealed that doctors told him he couldn't get ahead.

TIPS FOR TALKING ABOUT CORONAVIRUSES WITH YOUR CHILDREN

"I have been told a couple of times that I will not succeed. I have been told to fire me," Kloots said Wednesday. "They told me it would be a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes."

Cordero's fight has consisted of a leg amputation and multiple mini-punches while fighting other diseases.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kloots received good news in May when doctors informed him that Cordero had woken up from the medically induced coma he had been in for weeks. Unfortunately, he quickly developed a new lung infection.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.