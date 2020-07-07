Nick Cordero remembered in new tribute by Amanda Kloots







Former Radio City instructor Rockette turned fitness has been making live video every day at 3 p.m. since Cordero entered the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in late March. In them, Kloots shared updates on Cordero and sang his song "Live Your Life", along with fans from around the world. It started to be called #WakeUpNick.

She said she wanted to hold one more the day after Cordero died after being hospitalized for 95 days due to Covid-19 complications.

On Monday's Instagram Live, Kloots tearfully spoke about her husband and then sang her song.

"We played this song a lot yesterday in Nick's room with him," she shared. "And we were singing to him and he was saying that he had the whole world singing his song and knowing who he was and what kind of amazing person he was. I just wanted him to know that his dream of becoming a rock star happened. And sometimes his dreams happen and you can't fully embrace them, but Nick's dream of becoming a rock star definitely happened and it was because of you guys. "

Cordero, 41, suffered a series of setbacks over the course of his three months in the ICU, including the amputation of his right leg. The previous Monday, Kloots shared an intimate video that his sister made. The video, which lasted more than 10 minutes, showed photos of the family gathered around Kloots and Cordero's 1-year-old son, Elvis. "How do you go through the most difficult moment of your life? Family," wrote Kloots in the caption. "I woke up to this video my sister made for me. She titled it, The Silver Linings. I have always been fortunate to have a family who loves to be together and support each other. I am even luckier to have the Nicks family and extended family. they are the same. "This video captures these past 95 days. Love, exhaustion, bonding, smiles, song, exercise, hard work, caring, support and most of all love. They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and me: selfless time of their lives to be with us. "In times of trauma, look for the silver trimmings. Spend time with the family. Smile through tears. Have faith when things seem impossible. Love each other." Kloots shared another video of his sister on Tuesday, with photos of Kloots and Cordero together throughout their relationship. "We put pressure on each other in the best way," Kloots wrote. "He always looked at me and said, 'I am the luckiest.' Well, honey, I was the luckiest to spend five years with you and share a son who will always remind me of you.

CNN's Lisa France contributed to this report.