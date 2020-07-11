Nick Cordero will receive a Cafe Fiorello table in his honor

Broadway star Nick Cordero, who died after a battle with COVID-19, is receiving a table named after him at Cafe Fiorello, near Lincoln Center.

Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, told The Post in May that the place was "our favorite neighborhood restaurant … we had a normal table outside."

A source tells us that the brave "Waitress" star fight so moved owner Shelly Fireman that a table is named in her honor.

Daryl Roth, Harvey Fierstein, Joan Rivers, and Cindy Adams are among those with tables named after him in Fiorello, and the other locations of Fireman, Trattoria Dell’Arte, and Bond 45.