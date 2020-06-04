Nick Cordero's wife reveals he is still "fighting" despite being told to say goodbye

Kloots took to Instagram on Wednesday to provide fans with another health update on her husband, who has been hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, fighting an intense battle with the coronavirus for more than two months.
"I have been told a couple of times that I will not succeed. I have been told to fire me," Kloots wrote along with a photo of Cordero holding his 11-month-old son. "They told me it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed at times, but that is all you need at times. He is still here and, despite his odds, getting a little better. , a little every day. Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! "
"Day by day, hour by hour, he is improving," he said. "It is slowly going back to where it was before this infection occurred."
Cordero has been on a ventilator and suffered multiple complications from Covid-19, in addition to having to amputate his leg.