Nick Cordero's wife says she doesn't know if she'll ever be able to go back to work

Nick Cordero's wife shared a grim update on his health while he remains in the ICU battling coronavirus-related complications.

Amanda Kloots turned to her Instagram story on Friday to get a message across to fans about her fitness business after she apparently received some negative comments. In the recorded message, Kloots defended her work as a businesswoman, noting that Cordero, a Broadway star, has been in the ICU for 91 days and continues to count.

"We don't know if he will make it. I pray every day of my life that he will. But if he does, I don't know when he will be able to work again, Yes You can go back to work, "said Kloots.

Kloots went on to draw attention to her self-titled fitness business, which involves "high energy" classes, according to her Instagram account. The business offers exercises and tips that involve a combination of using strings and dancing.

Without detailing what specifically led her to post a video in defense of her company, Kloots made it clear that she was not going to accept negative criticism for continuing to do what she loves during such an "uncertain" moment in her life.

"I have owned this business for four years. I love my fitness business. I built it from scratch. I created products that I believe in, that I created with my own mind and my own hands and I am proud of," said Kloots.

She added: "I love running a company. I love being an entrepreneur. I support women entrepreneurs. I have worked every day of my life. I work hard and I am proud of that and I should never have to apologize for it. No woman should have to apologize for that. "

Kloots said that in addition to visiting Cordero, 41, in the hospital every day, he also makes sure he is working to be able to pay the family's bills.

"I have no idea what Nick's hospital bills will be. I haven't even tried to figure it out. I have a mortgage, I have to pay the car, I have a one-year-old son I hope to have. Send to college one day or at least. give him what I can. So I will continue to work. I will continue to create and continue to share that with people and I hope and pray that you will support me in that, "he said. .

Kloots concluded that she "always, always" supports entrepreneurs, especially women business owners, and hopes to receive the same kindness in return.

The supporting wife's video comes immediately after an update she provided on Cordero earlier in the week. She revealed that she will likely need a double lung transplant to recover from coronavirus complications.

Cordero's fight has consisted of a leg amputation and multiple mini-punches while fighting other diseases.