Nick Cordero's wife shares update on his health as his son turns 1

"He had a little bit of a rocky night, the fever increased and they had to fix a little bit with that and the antibiotics luckily everything went back to normal today and that was just a small problem that can happen in the ICU." she said in her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

But Kloots added that Cordero is currently "stable" and that another CT scan of his lungs could occur this week.

The Kloots update came just hours before her son Elvis's first birthday. She posted a photo of herself in the hospital since last June when Elvis was in the ICU after her birth.

"When Elvis was born, he was immediately taken to the NICU because there was fluid in his lungs," he wrote in his caption. "He stayed there for two nights and Nick and I visited him all day," we couldn't stop looking at him and finally hugging him. The NICU nurses are AMAZING! It is amazing to witness what they do. My Two Lamb Men: Last June, Elvis is in the NICU. This June Nick is in the ICU. These guys are really trying to take me down. "