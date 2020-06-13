Nick Gates vows to bring "blue collar" toughness to the Giants

Certain things are prohibited, no matter how physical you get into the trenches of an NFL game.

But there were no penalty flags, just a reprimand from mom, every time Nick Gates, his six-year-old older brother and two older cousins ​​started fighting at his Las Vegas home.

Those childish fights that grew up in a "working family" where construction is the family business were the training ground for the third-year undrafted professional that Giants general manager Dave Gettleman continues to joke as a possible response to the uncertainty in the center.

"My toughness comes from that," Gates, 24, told The Post. “We used to go to that and I had to put up with mine. I was the youngest (for a long time), so everyone bothered me. You have to be tough when you are the youngest. Playing soccer or fighting, one of us gets mad and starts from there. "

Gettleman mentioned Gates' "bright future" without delay in his three interviews from April 13 to 25.

"What you like about Nick is how tough he is, because there is a fist fight there," Gettleman said. "History tells you that the toughness of your team is really indicated by the toughness of your offensive line."

About 2,500 miles away, Gates, a social media user so rare that his Twitter bio still identifies him as a University of Nebraska player, heard the praise. He quickly went offline to focus on improving under the Giants 'new offensive line coach Marc Colombo, who followed the Cowboys' offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

"Colombo is a very good coach," said Gates. “I like that he has played (in the NFL) for 10 years. He understands that sometimes when it gets tough, you just have to get the block, and that's how it happens. He loves teaching technique. "

A typical day for Gates right now includes two hours of virtual instruction, followed by three hours of training at the Phase 1 Sports facility in Las Vegas, which remains open only to professional athletes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gates, 6-foot-5-foot, 307-pound, is in a group with Giants teammate Will Hernandez and a pair of offensive linemen from the Raiders, and it's up to quarterback Derek Carr to lift and run.

"It makes it a lot easier to exercise every day when you have those guys there to push you," said Gates. "There is a round trip: I feed on his brain, then they ask me questions, that helps."

Gates started 35 games as a tackle in Nebraska, but became a backup for the Giants last season. After spending his rookie season on the injured reserve (foot), Gates played in 16 games with two starts on tackle and one on guard, and practiced as a third-string center for the first time in his career at any level.

The Giants now have a vacancy because center Jon Halapio is a free agent recovering from Achilles tendon surgery. Gates will compete against Spencer Pulley, rookie Shane Lemieux and possibly a re-signed Halapius.

"I don't care at all," Gates said of the change in positions. "If that is where the team needs help, I am ready to step forward. The mental aspect is really the core burden of the center. It is primarily a position of help, but you must point out where everyone is going and make sure everyone they're on the same page. We'll see when I have live reps with guys lined up three inches from me. "

Gates eventually surpassed his older brother, a soccer player in Dickinson State, around his 18th birthday. When his seven-year-old younger brother was finally old enough to confuse him, Gates showed no mercy.

"Everything is going downhill, right?" it broke.

It sounds like the mentality of a center.

"It's like a light switch. Once you're in the field, you have to turn it on," Gates said. "Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, it doesn't matter who you are. They won't take it easy. You have to push. "