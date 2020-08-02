Nick Kyrgios will not compete at the US Open amid concerns about the coronavirus

Upon withdrawing from the US Open, which is slated to start in New York on August 31, he follows his Australian teammate Ashley Barty, who said earlier this week that he would not compete in what will be the second Grand Slam of the year.

"We can rebuild our sport and the economy, but we can never regain lost lives."

"I will not play this year at the US Open. It hurts me deep down not to be competing in one of the best arenas in the sport, the Arthur Ashe Stadium."

"But I am sitting for the people, for my Australians, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives, for all of you."

Kyrgios added that he has no problems with the organizers of the tournament, nor with the players who compete and act "appropriately" and "safely."

However, he seemed to continue to criticize the Adria Tour, after which several players, including World No. 1 Djokovic, tested positive for Covid-19.

"Tennis players must act in the interest of others and work together," said Kyrgios.

"You can't be dancing at the tables, making money for Europe or trying to make money quickly by organizing an exhibition.

"That is so selfish."

The Adria Tour was scheduled to be played in four cities in the Balkans from June 13 to July 5, but was canceled when Djokovic, his wife Jelena, three other players, three coaches and a player's pregnant wife tested positive for the virus. .

After his positive test, Djokovic apologized for causing harm and said that the events had been organized "to finally bring people together for philanthropic reasons."

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem, who competed on the Adria Tour, also defended Djokovic and told CNN Sport last month that the events "did not violate any law."

Organizers have proposed strict measures to allow the United States Open to take place, including the idea of ​​creating a bubble for players at an airport hotel on the outskirts of Manhattan, where most players stay, and restricting entourage numbers to just one.

The first WTA tournament since March is scheduled to start on Monday when preparation for the US Open begins.

It was announced that a player had tested positive for coronavirus prior to the Palermo Ladies Open, but that the tournament would continue as planned.