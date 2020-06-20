Nick Watney first on PGA Tour to test positive for coronavirus

Five-time PGA Tour winner Nick Watney tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, the first player with a confirmed infection since golf resumed a full program last week.

Watney immediately retired from RBC Heritage and must self-isolate for at least 10 days under PGA Tour protocols.

He did not return a phone call seeking comment. Watney played the first round with Vaughn Taylor and Luke List, and a rules officer notified them on the return of the positive test.

"I was a little surprised, to be honest," said Taylor. “Heart started to speed up, he got a little nervous. I just hope Nick does well and we get through it. ”

Watney missed the cut last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas. He traveled alone to South Carolina, and his coronavirus test upon arrival in Harbor Town was negative.

Before arriving on the course for her second round, she reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Watney was tested again, and the result was positive.

If Woo Kim saw him passing through the field, and Rory McIlroy said he chatted with Watney on the green. McIlroy said they were at a distance, and that Watney texted him about the positive result after McIlroy finished his round.

"He was just saying, 'Look, I hope I didn't get too close to you.' It feels bad because he was here on the golf course today," McIlroy said. "I said, 'If I were in your position, I probably would have been here, too. At this point, you just have to focus on getting better and being healthy. "

List won last week on the Korn Ferry Tour, where one player and three caddies tested positive before the event and did not attend the courses, and two non-players tested positive before this week's event, both in Florida.

He missed the cut at Hilton Head with a 73.

"It was hard to focus there, just thinking about different things, and I wasn't playing my best anyway," List said. "It would be nice if they had a choice; You can tell whether or not you want to know in a situation like that. I would definitely like to know after the round next time. "

As for another test, List said that even if tested, "it might not appear until a few days later. So there are many different scenarios."

The tour had no positive tests out of the 487 administered at Colonial, and none of the 98 players evaluated before bringing the charter to Hilton Head or the 369 tests for those who arrived on their own.

Players, caddies and essential personnel have mandatory tests.

Jordan Spieth, one of four players on the PGA Tour policy board, did not seem surprised by golf's first positive test.

"The whole set plan was not if, but when someone tests positive, what is the protocol and what are the next steps," Spieth said. "So I feel confident, just from being on those phone calls, on what the PGA Tour will do in the future. Hopefully contact tracing doesn't lead to anyone else testing positive for the bubble. ”

The tour said in a statement that it has begun its response plan, which includes those who have had close contact with Watney. He said he would have no further statements.

Taylor, who made the cut with two strokes to spare, said he had no close contact with Watney on Thursday, and washed his hands immediately after the round.

"Nick never coughed or sneezed, so I feel comfortable," he said.

As part of the follow-up plan, Taylor, List and their caddies had to be tested immediately.

"If you hire him, that's fine, but it's the fact of who you've come into contact with and who you might have been exposed to," McIlroy said. "Look, we're still in the middle of a pandemic. Until this is over, we all have to be vigilant and keep our distance and wear our masks if we go out in public and wash our hands."

The PGA Tour is slated to play next week in Cromwell, Connecticut, where the Travelers Championship is testing everyone, including volunteers and the media, who will be on the property.

The tournament organizers made that decision. The PGA Tour has tried to create a bubble of its key people in tournaments, designating player hotels as an option and urging everyone in the bubble to avoid external contact. Some players have been renting houses. There is no regulation if they choose to eat out.

Hilton Head has been particularly busy this week, with local restaurants full of people who generally come to this quiet island on the Atlantic coast for vacation.

"South Carolina is open. If you go somewhere to a restaurant, there are a lot of people there right now," Spieth said. "So I guess probably the best case scenario is that he did it alone" in the bubble.

Sebastián Muñoz said that "there are too many people hanging around" on the island.

"It's a pandemic, you know? Many people have it, and eventually one of us was going to have it, "Muñoz said. “I feel good that we've caught up with a boy early so far. So hopefully it doesn't get up very fast. "

According to the tour guidelines for a positive test, Watney must insulate himself for at least 10 days. You can end your self-isolation after 10 days, as long as you have no subsequent symptoms or have two negative test results 24 hours or more apart.

The tour will provide a stipend to pay for the costs of your self-isolation.

Watney's most recent victory was in 2012 at Bethpage Black in the opening game of the FedEx Cup. He has struggled to regain his best form since he lost 10 months in 2016 due to back surgery.