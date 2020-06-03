Nickelodeon and ViacomCBS cable channels shut down for almost 9 minutes

On Monday night, cable channels showed a public service announcement for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time Floyd was pinned to the ground. The purpose was "to honor George Floyd and pay tribute to other victims of racial violence," according to a statement by Bob Bakish, CEO of ViacomCBS.

The ad featured the words "I can't breathe" with the sound of a person holding their breath. It showed through ten nets including MTV, BET, Comedy Central, CMT, CBS Sports Network and Nickelodeon.

ViacomCBS VIACA Nickelodeon, which isThe children's network published a "declaration of children's rights" on its official Twitter account with the hashtag "Black Lives Matter".

"You have the right to be seen, heard and respected as a world citizen. You have the right to a peaceful world. You have the right to be treated equally, regardless of the color of your skin." statement read. "You have the right to be protected from harm, injustice, and hatred. You have the right to an education that prepares you to run the world. You have the right to your opinions and feelings, even if others disagree with them."