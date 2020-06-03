Nickelodeon Goes Off Air, Shares Message In Support Of Black Lives Matter

Nickelodeon showed support for the Black Lives Matter movement by darkening for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time George Floyd was in police custody. Floyd, who was killed when a white police officer knelt on his neck, is the last black person killed by police officers. For many, it is the drop that filled the glass. Despite the order to stay home, protesters took to the streets across the United States to face police brutality against blacks.

Across Hollywood, studios, actors, and others have been involved in the Black Lives Matter movement in various ways. Studios owned by Disney Marvel and Star Wars released statements in support of protests across the country. Elsewhere, actor John Cusack posted a video of an altercation he had with police during a protest in Chicago, IL and Riverdale Actor Cole Sprouse was arrested Sunday at a protest in Santa Monica, California. Others are calling racism on social media, either in real time or posting about the racism they faced in the industry. For his part, Nickelodeon participated in the darkness.

Nickelodeon He posted on Twitter that the television channel would darken for eight minutes and 46 seconds in support of the movement. Nickelodeon tweeted Monday morning and took action by going off the air Monday at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Nickelodeon was trending on Twitter due to strong support and praise. While not all of the response has been positive, many supporters like it. The views Sunny Hostin, I have come to Nickelodeon's defense. Hostin explained that while the message could have scared many children, these wrongful deaths have made him fear for the lives of his own children and that what Nickelodeon did was "teaching moment". Nickelodeon also released a video stating that according to their children's Bill of Rights, they have the right to be informed on the matter.

All ViacomCBS networks participated in the Black Lives Matter movement at dusk. ViacomCBS partners including BET, CBS Sports, MTV, VH1, CMT, Logo Media, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel and TV Land also went dark on Monday at 5 p.m. during the same period of time. ViacomCBS president of entertainment and youth brands Chris McCarthy announced the move on Sunday. In addition to going off the air, the parent company created an eight-minute, 46-second video tribute (seen above). The company also promised that it would not conduct any business on Blackout Tuesday. McCarthy wants it known that the tribute is not just for Floyd, but for all black victims of police brutality. In his memorandum on the matter, he expressed the importance of doing his part.

"While I am not a person of color and I can never fully understand this experience, I am offended by systemic racism and want to join our communities of color in pain and grief. We all must do our part: discrimination against one of us is discrimination against all of us. "

While many children are protected from adult issues under a "Ignorance is pleasant" Mindset, this lesson is one that children should be exposed to and educated on. Teaching children anti-racism messages at an early age is vital to the safety and well-being of their black peers. Racist tendencies are easily learned and can be avoided by educating children from the beginning. Nickelodeon You are doing children an important service by treating them as growing individuals who have a right to knowledge on such a vital subject. Hopefully more networks continue to speak this way.

