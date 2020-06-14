Nickelodeon Pride's tweet hints that SpongeBob is gay

Absorbent, yellow and porous is he … and gay?

A Pride Month tweet from Nickelodeon's official Twitter account makes the Internet believe that SpongeBob is not just a happy guy.

"Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ + community and its allies this month and every month," the children's network tweeted on Saturday afternoon, along with the embossed art of the beloved marine sponge, alongside Korra from "The Legend of Korra ", who is bisexual and transgender actor Michael D. Cohen from" Henry Danger ".

Fans of the nautical cartoon, which began airing in 1999, have long suspected that SpongeBob is gay. In a 2002 episode called "Rock-a-Bye Bivalve", SpongeBob and his best friend Patrick are parents to an abandoned scallop as a married couple.

The internet quickly embraced the newly released character.

"Oh, queer spongebob icon? Yes, we stay! " wrote @KalhanR.

"Announcing sponge Bob being gay then turn off the comments because there is no debate, "he tweeted @Drebae_, Watching how the network turned off the ability to reply to your tweet. "Nickelodeon SNAPPED. "

"Sponge Bob gay? I mean she literally had a baby with Patrick, "he said @ hoe_vid_19.

However, creator Steven Hillenburg, who died of ALS in 2018, had argued that SpongeBob was asexual.

“We never pretended that they were gay. I consider them almost asexual. We're just trying to be fun and this has nothing to do with the show, "he said in 2005, according to People.