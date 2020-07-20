Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy – CNN

On Monday, the rapper announced through her official social media accounts that she and husband Kenneth Petty are waiting.
Minaj posted a photo showing her in what appeared to be a two-piece with a prominent bulge.
"#Preggers". the caption read.
He surprised fans in October when he posted about marrying Petty, an old friend of hers.
"Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10 • 21 • 19," the caption read, apparently sharing her new legal name and the date she made it official with her boyfriend Kenneth Petty.
Last month, she spoke to People magazine about how much she likes married life.
"When you have someone who feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you're on top of the world," said Minaj.
This will be Minaj's first child.