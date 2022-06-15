Nico, who is half Filipino, was cast to play the role of “the voice of either Miles Morales/Spider-Man or Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man” for Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Sony is set to release its new animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in December 2018. As part of that movie’s cast, we happen to know who will be voicing one of two characters clad in the red and blue suit: Nico Santos.

Introduction to The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is an upcoming American superhero film based on Marvel Comics’ “Guardians of the Galaxy”. After saving Xandar and celebrating, the Guardians are set to appear at a ceremony where their heroic efforts will be recognized alongside other heroes who have defended Xandar over time.

However, Ego warns Peter that he has many enemies who seek to destroy him–notably those within his own family. When Peter ventures into his former starship, the “Ship”, he finds it fully repaired; however, it is now inhabited by Ego’s consciousness and several other cosmic entities who want to destroy him. For “language and some violence,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has been rated PG-13 in New Zealand and R in the United States.

Names of the characters in The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill

Zoe Saldana as Gamora

Dave Bautista as Drax

Vin Diesel as Groo

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Will Poulteras Adam Warlock

Karen Gillan as Nebula

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord

Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha

Sean Gunn as Kraglin

Daniela Melchior

Chukwudi Iwuji

Maria Bakalova

Nico Santos

Stephen Blackheartplan Disney

Reinaldo Faberlle as Behemoth

Olive Raine Cleope as Star Kid

The storyline of The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to be released but that hasn't stopped fans from theorizing its plot line and speculating what kind of trouble they may find themselves in during the third installment.

It’s Save the Galaxy Time! ⏪ Listen to @planDisney chat all things Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind on the latest episode of the planDisney Podcast: https://t.co/EnBOMreiOU pic.twitter.com/X1VAFitJ3R — Guardians of the Galaxy (@Guardians) June 15, 2022

Actor Michael Rooker has confirmed that he will be making another appearance in The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 as Yandu, a Ravager. Yandu may find himself in trouble with Star-Lord, Gamora, and Drax the Destroyer when they inevitably cross paths again.

Vol. 2: The Guardians of the Galaxy Nico Santos, a Superstore star, has joined the ranks of 3

Nicole Santos is finally joining the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise in a big way! The actor, best known for his role on NBC’s “The Superstore”, will be playing one of their newest members in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” as disclosed by the webpage Cosmic Book Headlines. As expected with anything Marvel-related, fans are thrilled at this opportunity to see new faces join their beloved squad. But Santos isn’t new to the Marvel universe. He has done minor voicing roles for “Avengers Assemble”, “Ultimate Spider-Man”, and “Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.

So, what do you think about The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?