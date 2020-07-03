Nicolas Abdelkader reinvents planes and ships as giant planters

With road traffic, global trade, and the demand for flights drastically reduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, French designer Nicolas Abdelkader has proposed a bold new use for the world's fuel vehicles: turning them into giant planter boxes.
In his new photographic project "The Urgency to Slow Down," the designer imagines a post-pandemic world in which planes, boats, and automobiles have been converted to house plants and trees.
Creating the Digitally manipulated images while confined to his Paris home during the shutdown, Abdelkader said they are a plea to curb energy consumption. He hopes the images, which he describes as a "chimerical vision of a post-productive society," will help viewers reflect on the kind of world we return to after the pandemic.
The French designer described the images as a "chimerical vision of a post-productive society". Credit: Nicolas Abdelkader / N. Stambach
"I would like people to question their 'current' place in the world, their relationship with nature and the impact of their decisions, especially on consumption, on … biodiversity as a whole", he said in an email. He added: "Yes, planet Earth is sick. Yes, it is scary. But to heal it and heal us too, I think that more than ever we need joyous perspectives and positive messages to help us be collectively creative."
Abdelkader's proposed vision for unused aircraft sees green gardens erupting from open fuselages. The other edited images show trees and bushes sprouting from container ships, sports cars, trucks, tanks, and even a SpaceX rocket.
"I think I have harbored a deep anger at lifestyles (which are based) essentially on production and consumption, which have become the primary means by which we create our own sense of value," he said.
The designer hopes the images will encourage people to rethink their energy use and consumption once the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: Nicolas Abdelkader / Tzorn
And while it still has to figure out the precise mechanics, or even the feasibility, of making the idea a reality, the company Superfarm, recently founded by Abdelkader, intends to combine architecture, agriculture, and agronomy to reintroduce greenery into urban spaces.
"(If we can) take the initiative to send rockets into the stratosphere with billions of dollars, which really is not the most urgent activity for humans," he said, "we can completely modify the role of our vehicles to make flowerpots beautiful! "