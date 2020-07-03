Nicolas Abdelkader reinvents planes and ships as giant planters

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

With road traffic, global trade, and the demand for flights drastically reduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, French designer Nicolas Abdelkader has proposed a bold new use for the world's fuel vehicles: turning them into giant planter boxes.

In his new photographic project "The Urgency to Slow Down," the designer imagines a post-pandemic world in which planes, boats, and automobiles have been converted to house plants and trees.

Creating the Digitally manipulated images while confined to his Paris home during the shutdown, Abdelkader said they are a plea to curb energy consumption. He hopes the images, which he describes as a "chimerical vision of a post-productive society," will help viewers reflect on the kind of world we return to after the pandemic.

The French designer described the images as a "chimerical vision of a post-productive society". Credit: Nicolas Abdelkader / N. Stambach

"I would like people to question their 'current' place in the world, their relationship with nature and the impact of their decisions, especially on consumption, on … biodiversity as a whole", he said in an email. He added: "Yes, planet Earth is sick. Yes, it is scary. But to heal it and heal us too, I think that more than ever we need joyous perspectives and positive messages to help us be collectively creative."

In May, passenger demand for flights decreased 91% from the previous year, according to the International Association of Air Transport. Reduced vehicle use and industrial activity have also seen pollution levels drop dramatically in recent months, with satellite imagery showing sharp drops in nitrogen oxide levels in industrial areas around the world.

Abdelkader's proposed vision for unused aircraft sees green gardens erupting from open fuselages. The other edited images show trees and bushes sprouting from container ships, sports cars, trucks, tanks, and even a SpaceX rocket.

"I think I have harbored a deep anger at lifestyles (which are based) essentially on production and consumption, which have become the primary means by which we create our own sense of value," he said.

The designer hopes the images will encourage people to rethink their energy use and consumption once the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: Nicolas Abdelkader / Tzorn

As the founder of the now-defunct Paris design firm Studio NAB, Abdelkader has often come up with clever ideas to rethink how cities work, along with work on furniture and architectural design. He even proposed turning the roof of Notre Dame Cathedral into a conservatory, complete with a needle filled with hives, after the church suffered severe damage in a fire in 2019.

And while it still has to figure out the precise mechanics, or even the feasibility, of making the idea a reality, the company Superfarm, recently founded by Abdelkader, intends to combine architecture, agriculture, and agronomy to reintroduce greenery into urban spaces.

"(If we can) take the initiative to send rockets into the stratosphere with billions of dollars, which really is not the most urgent activity for humans," he said, "we can completely modify the role of our vehicles to make flowerpots beautiful! "