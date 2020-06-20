Nicole Brown Simpson's sister smashes Ford for Bronco release date

Nicole Brown Simpson's sister was reportedly stunned when she learned the proposed date for the debut of the new Ford Bronco, July 9, O.J. Simpson's birthday.

"Is that on purpose?" Tanya Brown asked the Detroit Free Press. “My first reaction was,‘ Are you kidding me? This is fun?"

The former soccer star was behind the wheel of a white Bronco when he infamously led police in a low-speed chase through Los Angeles after the stabbing death of his ex-wife.

"I just don't know if it's a good marketing twist," Tanya Brown told Free Press.

A Ford Motor Co. spokesman later said the timing was "pure coincidence."

On Friday, the company moved the debut date from July 8 to July 13 to not coincide with the birthday.

"The unveiling of the new Ford Bronco line will now occur on Monday, July 13" Company spokesman Mark Truby tweeted on Friday.

"The previous target date of July 9 unintentionally coincided with O.J. Simpson's birthday," he tweeted.

"We wanted to be sensitive and respectful of this concern."