Nicole Malliotakis wins the Republican primaries, will face the representative Max Rose

Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis easily won her Republican primaries for Congress on Tuesday night and is set to face Democratic Rep. Max Rose in what is expected to be one of the most closely watched House elections in the country.

More conservative than the rest of New York City, the 11th congressional district spanning Staten Island and southern Brooklyn is considered a revolving seat.

Malliotakis declared victory after the first returns showed his main challenger Joe Caldarera by 40 points.

Malliotakis, first elected to the Assembly in 2010, was a Republican mayoral candidate in 2017. While Democratic incumbent Bill de Blasio defeated her citywide, Malliotakis garnered an impressive 70 percent of the votes in her hometown. from Staten Island.

When he ran for mayor, Malliotakis distanced himself from President Trump, but no longer.

"I will support President Trump … as we fight against the creep of socialism and fight to make America great again!" she said in a speech Tuesday night.

He also sought to paint Rose as too liberal for the district.

"Two years ago … she claimed to be a moderate Democrat who would act independently of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi … but, once elected, she proved to be just another Liberal Democrat who voted with her over 95% of the weather. During those 18 months, he joined the left to help delay the trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada, "Malliotakis said.

"He voted to free convicts from federal jails, to use our tax dollars to finance political campaigns … and most importantly, he cast his vote with Jerry Nadler … Adam Schiff … and AOC to indict our President Donald Trump. "

Rose, a military veteran who served in Afghanistan, responded in kind and called Malliotakis a political "fraud".

"I could not be happier to host Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis in the general election … it is a scam that represents everything we hate about our politics," Rose said in a statement.

He said he has delivered to the district, while Malliotakis is speaking.

"We are facing an unprecedented crisis as a result of COVID, but I have not stopped fighting for you up front. We built an exclusive COVID facility from scratch, we brought the first test drive site in New York City directly to our district and we secured billions of dollars in funds and materials to combat the pandemic and save our economy, "Rose said.

"What was Nicole doing all this time?" Rose asked. “She was sharing retouched photos of herself delivering supplies. And what was he doing in Albany? She was cutting $ 500 million from our healthcare providers. ”