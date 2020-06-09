Niecy Nash says police recently "dropped an electric pistol" on her son "for a rolling stop"

Niecy Nash recounts her son's tense interaction with the police.

The 50-year-old actress recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the civil unrest caused by the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

When asked how he was dealing, the "Reno 911!" Star replied, "I am a disaster of the king."

In his discussion, Nash revealed that his son was recently involved in a traffic stop where police allegedly "pointed an electric gun at him."

"My son stopped leaving my house last Sunday. And they put an electric gun to stop him," he said. "And then he proceeded to interrogate him and ask him: 'You're wearing a T-Mobile shirt. Do you work there? Because if you do, how would you pay for this car? Because it's a 2020'. They don't know if he was a manager They don't know if he owned it. They don't know if he had a rich mother. "

Nash went on to say that he believes the police "probably felt" that they should make their "young black" son "suffer" for having a car they don't own.

When contacted for comment, the Los Angeles Police Department said they "have no knowledge" of the incident.

In the past, Nash told her son Dominic to "comply" with the police because he would get home safely, but now she feels that things have changed.

"I used to say, if you just meet, come home, and if an error happened, we'll fix it later," the star said. "But now we saw a murder on national television when George Floyd was killed. I don't know why he did it. He was handcuffed. He was on the floor with his hands behind his back. So I don't even know." "

Nash also spoke about the riots that have erupted across the country following protests in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The people who say they are peaceful, that they stay in peace? That was all Martin Luther King defended and was killed anyway," the "Claws" star explained. "Stay calm, stay calm in a country that has only taught you that you get what you want by getting up?"

Nash went on to say, "America is only America and it belongs to whites because they stole it from the Indians. And then they stole it from the blacks in Africa and forced us to serve for 400 years and then they had the audacity to look at us and tell us , 'Well, what can we do to fix it?'

The actress explained that "it is not the responsibility of" the African American community to explain "how to correct the error."

"So my suggestion is that they need to ask non-black people what they can do," Nash said. "Are they fighting for equal pay? When they come to these sets, are they making people feel welcome? How do they move in these scripts and when they look at how people are represented?"

In addition, he added: "Do not call one more black person and do not ask them anything about anything. You call whites and ask them what they could do because blacks, by definition, cannot be racist because we are not the ones in power "

Nash, known for playing a police officer in the comedy "Reno 911," said she and her co-stars have teamed up to support Floyd's family.

"For the cast of & # 39; Reno 911 & # 39 ;, we play clumsy cops on TV, but in real life, we get together as a cast and donate $ 10,000 for George Floyd's funeral," he revealed. "It is important to know that even in our art, we have humanity."