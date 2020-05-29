Nigel McGuinness has been suspended by WWE | Newsdio

Nigel McGuinness no longer works for WWE as he is among the names that have been suspended by WWE.

Dave Meltzer reported the news in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It joins the list of names that have been suspended or released by the company due to budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the cuts took place in April, but many talents and staff working under the NXT banner were not publicly released by WWE during this time as were the top stars on the list.

McGuinness had been making color comments for the NXT UK brand alongside Andy Shepherd. Due to the pandemic, WWE has been unable to record new episodes of NXT UK, but rather broadcast the best compilations that have been hosted only by Shepherd.

In recent months, WWE has been forced to cancel NXT UK TV recordings and it is still unknown when WWE will be able to record new episodes of the show due to travel issues.

McGuinness signed with WWE in late 2016, where he worked his first WWE shows during the UK Championship tournament in early 2017. He also worked as a commentator for 205 Live and Main Event in addition to NXT UK.

It has been reported that some people who were suspended by WWE could be returned once the company begins hosting events with fans.