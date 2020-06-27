Nigeria challenges Christie & # 39; s for "looted" treasures

Written by By Kieron Monks, CNN

Nigerian historians and government officials are trying to stop the auction of various artifacts from the country.

The artifacts featured in Christie & # 39; s auction house "Arts of Africa, Oceania and North America" ​​are slated for Monday in Paris, with the most valuable expected to fetch up to $ 1 million.

Critics claim that the collection includes works of art that were looted during the Nigerian Civil War, as well as other pieces that were previously taken under British colonial rule.

Christie & # 39; s denies that any item for sale was illegally purchased.

Divine sculptures

The controversy has centered on Lot 47: a pair of sculptures depicting Alusi, deities of the Igbo people, one of Nigeria's three largest ethnic groups.

The sculptures are expected to raise more than $ 280,000.

The auction house lists the provenance of the sculptures as the collection of Jacques Kerchache, a leading African art collector, advisor to the late President of France, Jacques Chirac, and an influential figure in the creation of the Quai Branly museum in Paris.

The pieces moved to another private collection after Kerchache's death in 2001.

But Igton-Nigerian art historian Chika Okeke-Agulu of Princeton University alleges the pieces were looted during the civil war between 1967 and 1970, when the majority Igia region of Biafra separated from Nigeria, precipitating a bloody conflict with the national government in which an estimated one to three million people died.

"My mother still mourns the nighttime disappearance of countless alusi of communal shrines in my hometown of Umuoji in Anambra state," Okeke-Agulu wrote in an Instagram post on June 6, which concluded that "these works of art they are stained with the blood of the children of Biafra. "

According to Christie & # 39; s, Kerchache would have received the pieces in Cameroon or Paris through local distributors.

"We understand that Mr. Kerchache never went to Nigeria in 1968/69, suggesting that local agents were involved in the initial trade, probably to Cameroon prior to shipment to Europe," said a source within Christie & # 39; s with knowledge of the artifacts in question.

"We have not provided any additional information or documentation from any party that questions the legality or legitimacy of the sale of these objects."

Christie's source added that any evidence that the artifacts were "incorrectly purchased" would be evaluated.

Proof of origin

The Nigerian government requires proof of the origins of the sculptures and various other pieces listed for sale.

"Some of the items should not be auctioned," says Babatunde Adebiyi, legal adviser to the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), a Nigerian government agency. "We suspect that some were removed from Nigeria against the 1954 UNESCO convention on antiquities drawn from conflict."

NCMM sent a letter to Christie & # 39; s on June 17, seen by CNN, asking the company to remove the sculptures and four other lots from the auction while the agency verifies their provenance.

The lots cited include a bronze plaque from the Kingdom of Benin which, according to the NCMM, was among the Benin Bronzes looted by the British Army in 1897. The provenance is listed as the 20th century Austrian art collector Frederick Wolff-Knize.

Adebiyi says the NCMM did not receive a response to her letter. A representative from Christie & # 39; s branch in Paris questions this, claiming that "we received this correspondence and responded to try to address these concerns and make sure these items are sold legally."

The plates that are part of the Beninese bronzes are displayed in the British Museum. Credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images

Growing criticism

Professor Okeke-Agulu despises the auctioneer's claim that the sculptures were ethically acquired.

"I wonder what the supposed respected scholars, collectors, and merchants (of Christie's) proved as evidence that these items were legally acquired from a war zone," he told CNN.

"They can squirm in all kinds of difficult positions to try to justify the simple fact that they are selling sacred objects that were expropriated from my homeland."

Nigerian-American art historian Sylvester Okwunodu Ogbechie of the University of California Santa Barbara also criticized the auction.

"Christie & # 39; s is putting up for sale African works of art that are clearly important items in the restitution debate," he wrote in a blog post. "These activities are clearly intended to undermine ongoing discussions about the return of such African works of art to their home countries."

The topic also attracted wider public interest with more than 2,000 people who signed a petition titled "Prevent Christie & # 39; s from Selling STOLEN Igbo Sculptures. #BlackArtsMatter."

Jacques Kerchache, right, with former French President Jacques Chirac, second right, during the inauguration of a new wing of the Louvre that houses objects from the oldest civilizations in the world. Credit: LAURENT REBOURS / AFP / AP POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Friendly resolution?

The status of artifacts from African countries in European museums and auction houses has come under renewed scrutiny in recent months, as some Black Lives Matter protesters have made restitution a priority issue.

Earlier this month, BLM activists attempted to seize an African artwork at the Quai Branly museum in Paris, arguing that it should be returned to its home country. The protesters were detained and arrested.

The Nigerian government favors a consensual approach to direct action or litigation, Adebiyi says, citing the Benin Dialogue Group, a forum between Nigerian stakeholders and American and European museums on the Benin Bronzes.

"We have tried mediation … we don't want to spoil anyone's affairs," he says. "But we cannot allow Nigerian artifacts to be sold abroad, as they mean so much to us."

For her part, Christie & # 39; s has indicated her willingness to discuss broader issues.

"We recognize that there are nuanced and complex debates around cultural property and history," said the Christie source. "We look forward to working in partnership with all stakeholders and, when there is an opportunity, working diligently to find the right solutions for works of art."

As of now, Monday's auction is scheduled to continue as planned.