Nigeria challenges Christie & # 39; s for "looted" treasures

Nigerian historians and government officials are trying to stop the auction of various artifacts from the country.
Critics claim that the collection includes works of art that were looted during the Nigerian Civil War, as well as other pieces that were previously taken under British colonial rule.
Christie & # 39; s denies that any item for sale was illegally purchased.
Divine sculptures
The controversy has centered on Lot 47: a pair of sculptures depicting Alusi, deities of the Igbo people, one of Nigeria's three largest ethnic groups.
The sculptures are expected to raise more than $ 280,000.
The auction house lists the provenance of the sculptures as the collection of Jacques Kerchache, a leading African art collector, advisor to the late President of France, Jacques Chirac, and an influential figure in the creation of the Quai Branly museum in Paris.
The pieces moved to another private collection after Kerchache's death in 2001.
According to Christie & # 39; s, Kerchache would have received the pieces in Cameroon or Paris through local distributors.
"We understand that Mr. Kerchache never went to Nigeria in 1968/69, suggesting that local agents were involved in the initial trade, probably to Cameroon prior to shipment to Europe," said a source within Christie & # 39; s with knowledge of the artifacts in question.
"We have not provided any additional information or documentation from any party that questions the legality or legitimacy of the sale of these objects."
Christie's source added that any evidence that the artifacts were "incorrectly purchased" would be evaluated.
Proof of origin
The Nigerian government requires proof of the origins of the sculptures and various other pieces listed for sale.
NCMM sent a letter to Christie & # 39; s on June 17, seen by CNN, asking the company to remove the sculptures and four other lots from the auction while the agency verifies their provenance.
Adebiyi says the NCMM did not receive a response to her letter. A representative from Christie & # 39; s branch in Paris questions this, claiming that "we received this correspondence and responded to try to address these concerns and make sure these items are sold legally."
The plates that are part of the Beninese bronzes are displayed in the British Museum. Credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images
Growing criticism
Professor Okeke-Agulu despises the auctioneer's claim that the sculptures were ethically acquired.
"I wonder what the supposed respected scholars, collectors, and merchants (of Christie's) proved as evidence that these items were legally acquired from a war zone," he told CNN.
"They can squirm in all kinds of difficult positions to try to justify the simple fact that they are selling sacred objects that were expropriated from my homeland."
Nigerian-American art historian Sylvester Okwunodu Ogbechie of the University of California Santa Barbara also criticized the auction.
Jacques Kerchache, right, with former French President Jacques Chirac, second right, during the inauguration of a new wing of the Louvre that houses objects from the oldest civilizations in the world. Credit: LAURENT REBOURS / AFP / AP POOL / AFP via Getty Images
Friendly resolution?
The status of artifacts from African countries in European museums and auction houses has come under renewed scrutiny in recent months, as some Black Lives Matter protesters have made restitution a priority issue.
The Nigerian government favors a consensual approach to direct action or litigation, Adebiyi says, citing the Benin Dialogue Group, a forum between Nigerian stakeholders and American and European museums on the Benin Bronzes.
"We have tried mediation … we don't want to spoil anyone's affairs," he says. "But we cannot allow Nigerian artifacts to be sold abroad, as they mean so much to us."
For her part, Christie & # 39; s has indicated her willingness to discuss broader issues.
"We recognize that there are nuanced and complex debates around cultural property and history," said the Christie source. "We look forward to working in partnership with all stakeholders and, when there is an opportunity, working diligently to find the right solutions for works of art."
As of now, Monday's auction is scheduled to continue as planned.