Nigerian women take to the streets in protests against rape and sexual violence







In Lagos on Monday, a coalition of human rights groups marched to the state parliament asking it to declare a state of emergency for rape and sexual violence. The march followed the gruesome death of student Uwaila Vera Omozuwa, 22, and the rape and murder, less than a week later, of another student, Barakat Bello.

University student Omozuwa died after being attacked at a church in Benin city where she had gone to study on May 27, while Bello was raped and killed during a burglary at her home in the southwestern city of Ibadan on 1 June, according to Amnesty International. .

The student murders, which occurred when citizens were still experiencing a wave of violence against teenage girls in May, have prompted calls for the government to take action against gender-based violence in the country.

"These unfortunate events are not independent, but are the culmination of unhealthy cultural practices," the Women Against Rape group in Nigeria said in a petition presented to lawmakers on Monday.

WARN is lobbying for all Nigerian states to have a list of sex offenders, and to make it public, as well as other measures to name and shame the perpetrators of sexual violence. Activists from the women's-led movement wore symbolic black suits and carried "End of Rape" signs to demand government action against sexual violence on Monday.

Ebele Molua, an activist and one of the protestors, said Nigerian women have long been raped and harassed because rape is still perceived by authorities as a "women's problem" that leaves women vulnerable to their abusers. "In Nigeria, you see men yelling and groping women in the market and they turn violent once they don't respond to their advances. There are men who reject the accounts of sexual violence. This has to stop," Molua told CNN. Nigerian celebrities have also reported the latest cases of sexual violence on social media and citizens continue meet in various cities , demanding that the police bring the murderous women to justice. Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo She joined a women's group demonstration at the police headquarters in Lagos on Friday following the killings, and a group of students protested in Benin city on June 1. According to UNICEF, one in four girls in Nigeria has experienced some form of sexual violence. Meanwhile, Amnesty International, which launched a petition demanding justice for the killings, said femicide and rape cases go unreported in the country, allowing the perpetrators to go unpunished. However, the latest cases have forced the authorities to consider the magnitude of the problem. The Nigerian Human Rights Commission launched a social media campaign to educate men about consent and the country's police force, whose officers have been accused of gender-based violence in the past, has announced plans to allocate more officers to handle cases across the country.






