Night of riots in protests in 3 states leads to shooting and arrests

The Portland Police Office declared a civil disturbance and closed part of the center, he said, after protesters started a fire, ransacked a store, and wounded an officer with a large rock.

The vigilantes may have instigated the violence that led to a shooting in New Mexico, according to officials.

In Tennessee, soldiers detained 21 protesters who refused to leave the Capitol grounds.

A man was shot during a protest in Albuquerque's old town on Monday night, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

The victim was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital and is in a critical but stable condition, authorities said.

Police detained people involved in the shooting after using chemical irritants and sudden explosions to protect officers on the scene near the Albuquerque National History Museum, a Police department press release said.

The police chief said he believes the surveillance groups could have been used to instigate the violence.

"We are receiving reports of vigilante groups possibly instigating this violence. If this is true, we will hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including the designation and prosecution of the federal hate group," said the police chief of Albuquerque, Michael Geier, in a news story. launching.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the shooting was a "tragic, outrageous and unacceptable act of violence," in a tweet.

"Our hearts go out to the victim, her family and witnesses whose lives were unnecessarily threatened tonight," said Keller.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham said she is monitoring the situation and praying for the victim. He added that he does not approve of anyone who instigated the violence.

"There is absolutely no room in New Mexico for any possible 'violent' militia 'seeking to terrorize new Mexicans; and there is no room for violence of any kind on our streets and in our communities," said the governor. it's a statement.

Downtown Portland closed after officer was injured

In Portland, police declared a civil disturbance after tense interactions with protesters.

An officer was injured after being hit in the head with a large rock, according to a tweet from the Portland Police Office

"Due to criminal activity, this has now been declared a civil unrest. The city center is now closed from SW Naito to Broadway and SW Lincoln to Harvey Milk," police tweeted. "Please go north to Burnside. We are advising the crowd to leave now or to be subject to arrest or use of force."

Police also tweeted that fires had been lit and a store was looted.

Protesters laser-pointed at officers guarding the Justice Center, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. They were also launching projectiles at law enforcement.

"We are advising the crowd to stop shaking the fence and launching projectiles. We are here to protect the people who work at the Justice Center and the adult detainees living inside … Slingshots launch objects and launch additional projectiles." to the deputies. Stop throwing objects, stop laser targeting …, "the sheriff's office said.

As a result of the riots, police closed the center and made arrests, a Portland police tweet said.

21 arrested in Tennessee

Protesters were told to leave at 11 p.m. or they would be arrested but they refused to leave.

After receiving several warnings, the protesters sat down and closed their legs and arms, according to THP.

The highway patrol said 21 protesters were arrested, 19 received subpoenas and two were arrested for public poisoning.