Nightmare Resident Evil 3 Mod replaces Nemesis with Shrek

X (embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSuInwNQ-0A (/ embed)

the Resident Evil 3 the modding community does it again.

Unsurprisingly, given the absurd number of fan edits made to Mr. X in the past year Resident Evil 2 Remake, Nemesis has already transformed into the likes of Thomas the Tank Engine and even a dinosaur (Dino crisis redo when, Capcom!?), but they even pale in comparison to this latest creation. Revealing the fruits of his labor on YouTube, MrMarco1003's video replaces Umbrella's bioweapon with the most famous ogre in film, Shrek, and you can see the mod for yourselves above.

A respectable recreation of the character's resemblance, to be sure, but as is often the case with such favorite projects, animations are lacking. Not surprising, given the time, effort, and resources required to bring a digital character to life, though in this case, the lack of facial expression in Shrek's big green mug actually adds to the fear factor.

Click to enlarge

Are you eager to spice up your post-apocalyptic escape from Raccoon City with a replacement for Nemesis? MrMarco and indeed many other fan-made mods for Resident Evil 3 and its predecessor can be installed by using the well-known FluffyQuack manager app on Nexus Mods. You can press the following link to go directly to the corresponding page with everything you need to know to make the program work.

How to Resident Evil 3Capcom recently confirmed that the threequel has already sold more than 2 million copies, which, when added to the franchise's lifetime sales, has pushed the franchise beyond 100 million units sold. Not too shabby, then, and fans can expect that number to grow further next year with the supposedly heavily rumored release of Resident Evil 8. See here for all the details.