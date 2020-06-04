NIH chief concerned "skepticism" of vaccine could make some skip coronavirus vaccine





"I am a little concerned to see that there is a great deal of skepticism in the American public about whether or not they would take that vaccine," Dr. Francis Collins told CNN in an interview. "We will not outperform Covid-19 unless we have a substantial majority of our ultimately immune audience."

Some vaccine experts are concerned that President Trump's nickname for the vaccine development campaign, "Operation Warp Speed," is not helping. They fear that name may leave the impression that speed is more important than safety.

"I want to assure everyone who has heard the [words] & # 39; distortion speed & # 39; and concerned that it means we are cutting corners in security, that we absolutely will not do this," Collins said. "No vaccine will be presented unless it has been thoroughly examined, both in terms of safety and protection."

A vaccine could hit the market early next year, and Collins said he hopes "the American public will embrace it as an opportunity to protect themselves and the rest of their community so that we are all back to normal. . "

But in some communities in the USA. In the US, sentiment against vaccines is so high that last year, more than 1,200 people contracted measles, a disease that can be prevented with a vaccine. Explaining why speed doesn't always sacrifice safety Collins said that once a coronavirus vaccine is released, there may have to be effective communication. "Perhaps we have some work to do to try to explain exactly once we have the data, why these vaccines have indeed been shown to be safe and effective," he said. The US Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority. The US, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services, is currently funding research on five different experimental coronavirus vaccines. The pharmaceutical companies Moderna and AstraZeneca are currently in clinical trials, testing vaccines in humans. Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi and Merck are developing a vaccine, but clinical trials have not yet started, according to the World Health Organization. "Because we have several of these, and they all use a different strategy, I am optimistic that at least one maybe two, maybe three will look like what we need," Collins told CNN. "We want to hedge our bets by taking a number of different approaches, so it's very likely that at least one of them and maybe more will work." He said that large-scale clinical trials of "several" vaccines will begin in July. He said each vaccine would be tested in a Phase 3 trial involving 30,000 people, some of whom receive a vaccine and others receive a placebo, an injection that does nothing. The volunteers will go on with their lives and the researchers will tell who contracted Covid-19 and who did not. When asked when a coronavirus vaccine would be approved and made available to the public, Collins said, "We may have, if all goes well, perhaps as many as 100 million doses by early 2021." That is somewhat less optimistic than what Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said. "In early 2021, we expect to have a few hundred million doses," Fauci said during a live question-and-answer session sponsored by the Journal of the American Medical Association. A coronavirus vaccine may require two doses, Collins said. "Obviously that's not our favorite. It would be much better if all of this could be done with a single injection," Collins said. Generally, with any vaccine, one dose is preferred for cost reasons and also because people may not show up for the second injection. Collins said Phase 3 trials will reveal whether one or two injections will be necessary. "There certainly is a possibility that one or more of these vaccines will require two injections to elicit a complete immune response. That is one of the reasons for doing the experiments and research trials to find out," he said. "If it takes two doses to provide full protection for any of these, we want to know." Whatever the number of shots, Collins personally promised that he would not rush. "As a scientist, physician and director of the National Institutes of Health, we will make these decisions solely on the basis of the evidence from individual vaccines. This will not be influenced by other factors that could put people at risk." he said.





