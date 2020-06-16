NIH Launches Platform for National Coronavirus Patient Data

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Monday announced a new "centralized and secure enclave" of medical record data for diagnosed coronavirus patients across the country.

The testing platform is part of a new effort called the National COVID Cohort Collaborative (N3C), to help scientists analyze data to understand the disease and develop treatments, according to a press release.

"This effort aims to transform clinical information into the knowledge that is urgently needed to study COVID-19, including health risk factors that indicate better or worse outcomes for the disease and to identify potentially effective treatments," wrote the NIH.

The new platform is funded by the National Center for the Advancement of Translational Sciences (NCATS), which is part of the NIH. It will systematically collect clinical, laboratory, and diagnostic data from healthcare provider organizations across the country. The NIH will aggregate and harmonize the information in a standard format readily available for use by researchers and healthcare providers.

The NIH says access to the data will help researchers and healthcare providers answer clinically important questions, such as "Can we predict who might need dialysis due to kidney failure?" or "Are there different patient responses to coronavirus infection that require different therapies?"

"NCATS initially supported the development of this innovative collaborative technology platform to accelerate the process of understanding the course of disease and identifying interventions to effectively treat it," said Dr. Christopher Austin, director of NCATS. "This platform was implemented to deal with this major COVID-19 effort in a matter of weeks, and we anticipate that it will serve as the foundation for addressing future public health emergencies."

The data is provided to NCATS as a limited data set (LDS) that retains only two of the 18 elements defined by HIPAA: the healthcare provider's zip code and dates of service.

NCATS is reportedly taking multiple security and privacy measures. The data is said to remain in NCATS's secure, cloud-based database certified through the Federal Authorization and Risk Management Program (FedRAMP) to ensure the validity of the data while protecting patient privacy.

The N3C data will be used for COVID-19 research purposes only, including clinical and translational research and public health surveillance.

As of Monday, there were 35 collaborating sites across the country and the platform contains various data from individuals tested for COVID-19. The single, common format is said to allow for combined "apples-to-apples" analysis, which was previously difficult to achieve because hospitals stored patient data in different ways.

The NIH said contributing sites aggregate demographics, symptoms, medications, laboratory test results, and outcome data regularly over a five-year period, allowing for immediate and long-term study.

The platform is built to enable rigorous statistical analysis and machine learning approaches, identifying connections and patterns more quickly than can be done through traditional methodologies, according to the statement. Of course, robust sample sizes are ideal when looking for accurate and meaningful results.

"The exciting transformation that this platform represents is to provide an environment where the data and power of analytics can be used by researchers and clinicians to rapidly examine and respond to new COVID-19 hypotheses," said Warren A. Kibbe, head of Biomedical Informatics Translational in the Department of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics and Data Director of the Duke Cancer Institute.

For more information, visit covid.cd2h.org